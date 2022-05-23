Get the best of OnlySkyIN YOUR INBOX once a week. It’s free
Andrew Hall
Andrew Hall escaped a childhood of religious indoctrination and is now a non-miserable human being. He’s made millions of people laugh as well as angry. (He hopes he’s made the right people annoyed.) Targets of his humor are fascists, religious zealots, and grifters.
The quiet radicalism of gender equality
Reading Time: 4 minutes I was out for a walk with my son on a…
How science cheats women
Reading Time: 2 minutes Women have made many great scientific achievements, despite the sexist attitudes that tried to hold them back.
One-and-a-half cheers for depopulation
Reading Time: 4 minutes Although we can’t predict the future in detail, there are large-scale trends that make me hopeful. The…
Q and Yahweh: Unworthy gods
Reading Time: 5 minutes Star Trek’s omnipotent prankster Q shows the folly of worshipping beings who possess superior power, but not…
The nonreligious are overwhelmingly pro-choice
Reading Time: 2 minutes Nonreligious Americans, and especially atheists, remain far and away the strongest supporters of abortion rights.
Your rights are up for grabs, and they always were
Reading Time: 5 minutes We can’t take our rights for granted. When liberals grow complacent or withhold their vote out of…
If we don’t own ourselves, we own nothing
Reading Time: 5 minutes Bodily autonomy is the most fundamental human right. The more diligently we protect it, the freer and…
No, Jesus wasn’t a progressive
Reading Time: 5 minutes Encouraging individuals to do good deeds isn’t the same as calling for reform of oppressive power structures.
For which it stands
Reading Time: 8 minutes My son, now 5 years old, was chosen to lead his school in reciting the Pledge of…
Is social media the cigarette of the 21st century?
Reading Time: 5 minutes Like tobacco companies that made their products addictive on purpose, the drive for ever more “engagement” on…
