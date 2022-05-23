Adam Lee

Adam Lee is an atheist author and speaker from New York City. His previously published books include “Daylight Atheism,” “Meta: On God, the Big Questions, and the Just City,” and most recently “Commonwealth: A Novel of Utopia.” He’s published editorials for NBC News, Political Research Associates, The Guardian, Salon, and AlterNet.

How science cheats women

Reading Time: 2 minutes Women have made many great scientific achievements, despite the sexist attitudes that tried to hold them back.

by Adam Lee
Q and Yahweh: Unworthy gods

Reading Time: 5 minutes Star Trek’s omnipotent prankster Q shows the folly of worshipping beings who possess superior power, but not…

by Adam Lee
For which it stands

Reading Time: 8 minutes My son, now 5 years old, was chosen to lead his school in reciting the Pledge of…

by Adam Lee

