On the evening of March 23rd, 2023, a quiet explosion took place in Somerville, Massachusetts. The Somerville City Council voted unanimously to pass a set of measures granting people who practice polyamory, and other people living in non-nuclear families, status as a protected class that cannot be discriminated against on the basis of “family or relationship structure.”

Polyamory, a form of ethical non-monogamy, is the practice of having more than one romantic or life partner with the knowledge and consent of all concerned. What the Somerville ordinances mean is that, for instance, a person can display a photo of their trio on their desk at work and not get fired for it. It means that people can visit their loved ones in the hospital even if they are not officially married or related. It means that polyamory by itself cannot be used as a basis for taking children away from their parents. This decision changed people’s lives.

It also sets a national precedent that a group called the Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition (PLAC) plans to repeat in other socially progressive cities and towns.

It was otherwise a delightfully ordinary city council meeting. The first items on the agenda involved multiple points about construction projects, who could place cables of what length where, and what utility tunnels of what length could be built in what places and by whom. You know—city business. The folks occupying those seats of power are hard-working folks willing to grind through the minutiae of city management, and who aren’t afraid of the occasional tough big decision.

The measure was introduced by city council member Willie Burnley Jr. He said “I’m a Black, queer, polyamorous person on the City Council… I want Somerville to be a sanctuary.” Burnley spoke eloquently on the ways in which polyamory has been beneficial to him, and how people need more love in their lives, not less.

Alexander Chen, founding director of the Harvard Law School’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy Clinic, spoke in support in the measure, making the type of well-thought-out extemporaneous speech that comes from a serious person who has been thinking about a topic for over a decade.

Credit: City council member Willie Burnley Jr. Photo by author.

A similarly impassioned and legally rigorous case was made by attorney Diana Adams of the Chosen Family Law Center in New York. “Since 2007, I have represented thousands of clients in beautiful constellations of family beyond nuclear, including polyamorous families,” Adams said in a press statement. “I’ve represented many clients in child custody cases in which inaccurate stigma about being polyamorous was used against them. I’ve heard countless stories of discrimination, including being fired for just mentioning being polyamorous. In 2023 when the majority of American children and adults don’t live in a heterosexual nuclear family, we need anti-discrimination laws like this one in Somerville to protect and value families as they exist, so we don’t need to worry about losing our job or custody of our child because of how we build family.”

Credit: Attorney Diana Adams of the Chosen Family Law Center. Photo by author.

In the end, the vote by the council was unanimous. The discussions over wording and details had already been worked out; a measure of this type would not have been submitted for a vote until it was ready. In fact, the Somerville councilors were aware of the historicity of their vote, and proud to be pipping towns like Berkeley and Oakland at the post by passing these measures before the California cities or others where similar legislation is in the works.

The Somerville changes currently cover only city employees, city housing, and actions by city agencies, including the police. Currently in committee is an additional measure that would extend the housing non-discrimination provision to apply to all renters in Somerville, a city of 81,000 people that adjoins Boston and Cambridge.

The apparent ease of the vote masks years of hard work by PLAC, the six-member Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition. The members are, in addition to Chen, Diana Adams and Andy Izenson who lead the Chosen Family Law Center in New York; Dr. Heath Schechinger, a psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, and founding co-chair of the American Psychological Association’s Committee on Consensual Non-Monogamy; Kimberly Roten, Boston-area lawyer and sociologist; and Heron Greensmith, lawyer and speaker who specializes in support for bisexual and pansexual communities. Together and separately, they have been working for years to make ordinances like this a reality. It has been a remarkable climb from declaiming about the unfairness of legal system in living rooms and small gatherings to TED talks, convention speeches, and TV appearances, to making their desired legislation a reality.

Change starts small. It starts at kitchen tables and winds its way through self-education. All of the principal players in this are professionals—and that’s no accident. They’ve learned how to make cogent arguments, defend themselves, and move systems. This involves educating others, finding like-minded people, and building a movement. Then come campaigns, and with luck, victories in smallish places like city council rooms. The next steps are moving this campaign to other city council rooms and into professional establishments and HR departments. Progress will be slow. But these movers and shakers are aware that same-sex marriage successfully followed a similar path.

Campaigns for same-sex marriage in the United States began in earnest in the 1970s. But it was first legalized in the US, by the state of Massachusetts, only in 2004. Further progress was also slow. But as the years went on and the Massachusetts sky did not fall, other states became braver. In the end, eleven years later, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage throughout the United States, a result that once seemed impossible.

Why does this matter? As we move our society away from religion-based assumptions and requirements about gender roles, sexual orientation, and sexual practices, we need to also re-examine our ideas about successful family structures, and make our laws about family, partners, child-rearing and mutual assistance as powerful and helpful to as many honest people as possible. We will have to work carefully and consult non-religious high ethical standards often, so as to benefit conscientious individuals and children, and keep scoundrels and cheats at bay.

Our current and past laws have benefitted cheats and domestic abusers far too often, so it’s not as though our past was a golden age in family law. We can do better, include and protect more honest people, and give more people the chance at stable love and a happy family life. It’s a good goal.