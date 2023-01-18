Reading Time: 2 minutes

One Million Moms is a conservative Christian group that’s attacking Disney for the cartoon Firebuds. These moms are serious and angry. They have a strongly worded letter and trying to boycott Disney.

In case you don’t know about One Million Moms, they state they are there “to give moms an impact with the decision-makers and let them know we are upset with the messages they are sending our children and the values (or lack of them) they are pushing.” And the message they are absolutely obsessed with is the curse known as equality. Specifically, equality for the LGBT community.

One Million Moms is part of the American Family Association (AFA). You probably aren’t too surprised that the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) classifies the AFA as an extremist group.

The AFA and its members have said and done many, many hateful things over the years. One of the more interesting statements made was by AFA’s Bryan Fischer. Mr. Fisher believes the US Constitution applies to Christians only.

The First Amendment was written by the Founders to protect the free exercise of Christianity. They were making no effort to give special protections to Islam. Quite the contrary… – BJC

Why is One Million Moms upset with the cartoon Firebuds? What threat does it pose to America’s youth? The opening clip to the Disney Junior show may tell us.

No, the moms aren’t against the threat of talking vehicles. Rather, they are incensed that Violet, one of the characters, has 2 moms.

This is the email blast the group sent out to its members.

Many parents have already found out that Disney Junior is no longer safe for young children. Now, Disney’s animated series Firebuds has added a same-sex couple to the program. One of the main characters, Violet, has two moms in the Vega-Vaughn family.

The creator of the show, Craig Gerber, tweeted, “After I sold the #firebuds pitch, my 1st detailed show overview included Violet’s 2 moms. Disney gave us 100% full support from day one. Thrilled to be making an inclusive show that reflects the diverse world we live in w/folks who care as much as I do.”

This isn’t the first time a same-sex couple has appeared on Disney Junior. In 2017, two lesbian moms were included in the Doc McStuffins episode titled “Emergency Plan.”

Conservative families will continue to have no choice but to stop watching the Disney Channel network or Disney+ in their homes so they can avoid previews, commercials, and reruns. Families will be unable to allow Disney in their homes since the network continually veers away from family-friendly content.

1MM is so concerned with the normalization of a sinful lifestyle choice during a children’s animated show designed for preschoolers. This type of sexuality should never be included in a children’s cartoon, much less praised.

Discussion of such controversial topics should be left up to parents. Disney should not introduce this information to young children. Therefore, Disney should stick to entertaining and providing family-friendly programming instead of pushing an agenda.

The moms are doing their darndest to boycott Disney. And that’s a tough thing to do. Because the new season of The Mandalorian is coming out, and fighting that show’s popularity is like peeing in the wind. It’s not recommended.

