Reading Time: 2 minutes

A mentally ill man’s rants are totally indistinguishable from the talking points of the Blood and Soil wing (i.e., MAGA) of the Republican Party. What makes this particular case different from other paranoid statements made by some who are afflicted by mental illness is that the one making them is no other than the famous rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West.

Mr. West, who now goes by Ye, made several unhinged statements regarding Jews. Mr. Ye received significant criticism for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Instead of reflecting on his own behavior, he tweeted this:

I’m a bit sleepy tonight when I wake up I’m going death con3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda

And for those who are scratching their heads and wondering what black people are actually Jew refers to, Radical Hebrew Israelites consider Sephardic and Mizrachi Jews not to be real Jews and believe they stole the “true identity.”

Mr. Ye also stated on Instagram that music mogul Puff Daddy is being controlled by Jews. After getting into trouble on the two social media platforms he purchased fascist-friendly Parler.

Right-wing Christo-fascist groups have publicly supported Ye as he lost sponsorships. Recently these Christian nationalists have taken to projecting messages like Kanye was right about the Jews on buildings.

Comedian Trevor Noah pointed out that Kanye is suffering from mental illness, and that many are treating this as a way to cash in on the man’s troubles.

To anyone who has paid attention to politics following the 2016 election Ye’s statements seem awfully close to the Republican gospel. From Trump saying that there were good people on both sides of the fascist march in Charlottesville in 2017, to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that Jewish space lasers are a thing, to GOP politicians refusing to condemn Ye’s rants, it’s difficult to discern where mental illness ends and the beginning of MAGA begins.

Of course, the smart money says that mental illness and MAGA go together like shoes and socks.

