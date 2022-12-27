Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hello, and welcome to the Smithsonian Flat Earth Museum. My name is Ali, and I’ll be your tour guide. Seeing that it’s opening day, we’re going to have a large group. We’ll wait for a few more seconds before exploring the wonders of flat Earth.

FYI, there are many visitors learning about the correct shape of our planet for the first time. Please be patient. Some of you may be veteran “flatties” and forget the different stages “spheroiders” go through before arriving at the truth. First, there is the denial of the obvious facts that we’re living on a flat plane accelerating at 34 feet squared per second and thereby creating “gravity.” Second, there are so many terms people have to relearn, like science, evidence, and proof. And third is coming to grips with the university-industrial complex that is intent on brainwashing everyone with non-YouTube education.

I see everyone is here. I’m excited! Are you? Can you give me a Flatties Forever! shoutout?

Oh, I couldn’t hear that. I want tour guide Karen over yonder to be green with jealousy on how I have the best tour group any Smithsonian museum ever had. One more time!

That was fantastic. Let’s begin.

We are about to enter The Great Hall of Conspiracies. All your questions about how world governments keep the public shrouded in a cloak of misinformation will be answered here. Just take a gander at our NASA diorama. You can see astronauts walking on a Hollywood soundstage that looks just like the Moon. Over to the left are the NASA fat cats making bank off the .04% of the annual federal budget the space agency gets. Do you see the cash they’re rolling in? That’s authentic 1969 Monopoly money. And they’re drinking non-generic cola, too! Talk about debauchery.

Let’s move on. We’re now entering the Great Flat Earth Maparium Room. Look at where you’re standing, and you’ll see the wonders of the earth’s disc.

What’s that? How do the tectonic plates shift around if the Earth isn’t a sphere? Well, that’s easy. As you can see, on the perimeter of the disc is the Great Ice Wall of Antarctica. Don’t worry, the penguins stand watch against the white walkers. That’s a little joke we Game of Thrones flatties like to tell. You see, the Great Ice Wall acts like the sides of a pool table. Whenever a tectonic plate hits one, it bounces off just like a billiard ball!

And kids, are you noticing the North Pole is in the center? Do you know what that means? Santa Claus lives smack dab in the middle of the solar system. The Sun moves around the Earth and the planets move around the sun, BTW. And for those of you paying attention, you just heard for the first time that the Earth isn’t a planet. The other planets are round, but not the Earth. Because it’s the Earth ― our special home.

OK, we have to move to the next thrilling part of the Smithsonian Flat Earth Museum ― the Library of Truth! Many of you will notice there are only three books in this great library. Those are the only ones we need! Our first book is the classic that started the modern flat Earth movement A Brief History of Our Pale Blue Disc penned by Humphrey Littlewit. It is a tour-de-disc of Flat Earth science. Our second tome is An Astrodisc For People in a Hurry by Tabitha Canard. And our third entry is Norse Myth Comics #323, where you can plainly see Earth — or Midgard, as the true believers would call it — is resting on a limb of the interdimensional Yggdrasil Tree.

Why, yes, there are a lot of screens playing flat Earth videos by professional truthers. It really does add a certain academic feel to the place, don’t you think?

Wow, that was a lot of learning! Who’s ready for some old-fashioned flat Earth fun? I know I am! And here we are at the Flat Earth Log Ride. Once you get in, make sure you hold on. We don’t want you falling over the Great Ice Wall, do we?

And guess what? The ride ends right outside The Smithsonian Flat Earth Museum gift shop. Buy your favorite truther t-shirt, Earth frisbee, and the award-winning kid’s game Around the Disc in Forty Days!

Thanks for coming, and God bless!