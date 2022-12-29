Reading Time: 2 minutes

Climate activist Greta Thunberg poured a gallon of gasoline over far-right misogynist Andrew Tate’s Twitter account recently and lit it on fire. Many of the Twitteratti observed the savage burn say it was well deserved.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

In some ways, the exchange is similar to the game show Jeopardy. Greta answered, “Who is low dick energy?” succinctly. Many believe she would’ve made it a true daily double if given the opportunity.

NBC News offered a quick review of Andrew Tate’s august career.

He has attracted attention in large part due to his extreme statements: comparing women to property, graphically describing how he would assault a woman for accusing him of cheating and claiming that men would rather date 18- and 19-year-olds over women in their mid-20s because the younger women would have had sex with fewer men.

After being set on fire, Andrew Tate’s Twitter account was rushed to an area hospital where it received the best treatment despite its rude and crude comments to female healthcare workers. Anonymous sources say that the Twitter account may never be the same. However, these same sources believe that its small dick energy will be unaffected.

Dr. Andrew Canard was the physician who treated the Twitter account. He says he hasn’t seen third-degree burns like this for quite some time. “Mr. Tate was not aware of who he was dealing with,” Dr. Canard said. “It’s not the first time someone got burned badly on Twitter, but this one was pretty hilarious.”

Those close to Andrew Tate say he’s excited about the publicity. Up until now no one outside of a small circle jerk of incels actually knew who he was. Even though his name will forever be connected with small phallus energy, Mr. Tate believes his new popularity will help him rope in more idiots willing to pay top dollar in order to get some of his “red meat alpha male advice.”

In related news, Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he has the bedbug problem at Twitter headquarters under control.