Louisville, Kentucky – In the wee hours of the morning, Governor Andrew Canard signed a bill into law allowing every King James Bible in the state the right to vote. The Faith-Based Voting Rights Law takes effect immediately and its effects will be far-reaching.

The genesis of the Faith-Based Voting Rights Act

The statute is the brainchild of Governor Canard, a lifelong evangelical and Republican. He states Jesus spoke to him through a piece of toast a few months ago. After Jesus demanded every King James Bible vote in Kentucky, the LORD supposedly told the Governor to eat the slightly burnt toast in remembrance of Him.

“I had my very own communion ceremony in the breakfast nook,” Governor Canard stated. “I washed down Jesus’ flesh with a shot of tomato juice.”

The bill was written up and overwhelmingly passed in the legislature. Many state representatives and senators admit they didn’t read what they voting on. They confess as long as it’s faith-based and biblical it’s a no-brainer.

Secular groups vow to protect church/state separation

A myriad of secular groups is vowing to fight what’s an obvious breach in the church-state wall. Legal experts expect a federal judge to put a stay on the order and not allow Bibles to vote anytime soon. However, with a Supreme Court dominated by religious conservatives, many believe it’s just a matter of time before every single King James Bible can vote its conscience.

In a bizarre twist, The Satanic Temple (TST), a non-theistic religion, is demanding if the King James Bible can vote, then every Satanic Bible should share that right. “Look, we can flood the state with Satanic Bibles,” co-founder of TST Lucien Greaves said. “We actually have warehouses full of them because we expected this sort of behavior from evangelical Christians.”

It’s doubtful that Satanic Bibles will be allowed to vote since everyone knows the current definition of religious liberty means Christians can do what they want and everyone else can suck lemons. Satanic insiders whisper they may just disguise their Satanic tomes as Christian Bibles at the polls in order to fight theocratic Christianity.

Evangelicals think the law doesn’t go far enough

Some evangelicals are outraged at the Faith-Based Voting Rights Law. Churches are organizing street protests to advocate New International Versions (NIVs) of the Bible the right to vote. Catholics are also demanding that the Catholic Bible needs full voting rights, too. And this is leading to even more protests by evangelicals who are just now realizing that Catholics have their own Bible.

Conservative politicians in other states are taking note and are planning similar laws. In Arkansas, for example, there is a bill in committee that allows local Baptist churches to elect mayors. Florida is refusing to be outdone and Governor Ron DeSantos is supporting legislation that makes Jesus the official head of state for the Sunshine State.

