Reading Time: 2 minutes

Evangelical Heaven has a lot of perks, and that’s cool if that’s what you’re into. It’s the perfect gated community. However, its library has a lot to offer. Here are just some of the books banned in Evangelical Heaven.

I want to thank some of my peeps on Facebook and Twitter for helping out on this august list. Special thanks to Tons of Mice and Simply Secular Dave.

What do you think? Do you have any thoughts on which books wouldn’t be allowed in Evangelical Heaven?

If you found yourself chuckling, please consider supporting me by donating a hot coffee.

PS – If you’re looking for something else to make you laugh, then take a gander at Christian influencer gets holy water breast implants.