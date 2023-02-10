Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Chick-fil-A going woke?

Conservatives this week are attacking Chick-fil-A as it is testing a new non-meat entree, the Cauliflower Christ Sandwich. The company realizes that diners are looking for healthier options and experimented with other plant-based sandwiches in the past. However, their earlier attempts did not succeed. “Customers did not like eating turnip patties,” one anonymous restaurant owner said.

The Guardian reports why the fast food giant is experimenting with its menu.

Chick-fil-A is a relative latecomer to the plant-based fast food scene. Burger King started selling its Impossible Whopper – featuring a plant-based burger made by Impossible Foods – in 2019. Starbucks launched an Impossible sausage sandwich in 2020. McDonald’s debuted its McPlant burger – developed with Beyond Meat – in the UK in 2021. And KFC began selling Beyond Meat nuggets last year.

The new Cauliflower Christ Sandwich was supposed to quell any concerns evangelical Christians may have about a non-meat meal. The sandwich consists of a cauliflower steak that is marinated, breaded, pressure-cooked, and then served on a bun with two pickle slices. The ad campaign in particular markets features local ministers, priests, and reverends enjoying a big bite.

Despite its best efforts, Chik-fil-A is realizing that cauliflower “steaks” are victims of the culture wars.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of spouting conspiracy theories. The Republican representing Georgia’s 14th district went on Twitter to decry the Satanic nature of “anti-meat woke menu items.”

This is religious persecution!

And it’s being done by Chik-fil-A.

Cauliflower is a side and not a sandwich. Jesus said so in Mark 3:12

Enough with the anti-meat woke menu items!

Andrew Canard is the official spokesperson for Chik-fil-A. He was quick to point out that the company is still holding firm on the Christian values of its founder, S. Truett Cathy. He also stated that Mark 3:12 reads “But he gave them strict orders not to tell others about him.”

Despite the company pushing back against Greene, other MAGA Republicans are crying fowl at the chicken chain of restaurants. Representative Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert both signed pledges not to eat there until the sandwich is stricken off the menu.

Vegetarians are not surprised about the cauliflower controversy. For years vegetarians and their food choices have been misunderstood. The site LoveSeitan had to point out that the meat substitute seitan has absolutely nothing to do with Satan.

Some unusual news from LoveSeitan HQ today… we’ve come under fire on Twitter for ‘seitan’ sounding too similar to ‘Satan’. Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this kind of tweet.

Only time will tell if the Chik-fil-A cauliflower experiment succeeds or fails.

In related news, Representative George Santos admits that he has an evil twin and it’s all his fault.

