Friends, Romans, and countrypeeps, lend me your ears! And sit down for a minute. Caesar may be dead, but the song of conspiracy is still being sung loudly throughout the republic.

The evil that men do outlives their term in office. Sometimes that evil takes the form of a charity single former President Donald J Trump did, as the Guardian puts it, “with a choir of men held in a Washington DC prison for their parts in the deadly January 6 insurrection he incited.”

The proceeds supposedly to go the families of those who are imprisoned due to their roles on January 6th. We’ll see if that actually happens. What are the chances this is just another cash grab by Trump Inc?

Over an ambient backing, the song features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, interspersed with a male voice choir singing The Star-Spangled Banner. The song lasts for about two and a half minutes and ends with a chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” the guardian

(Kudos to whoever came up with the title of the Guardian article, Singin’ the coups: Donald Trump releases single with January 6 prisoners.)

Here’s the single, and oh my fictitious God, it’s absolutely brain-bending. It’s as if South Park ran this as a joke.

The single is on Apple Music and Spotify.

P.S.

As many of you know I typically write satire here on OnlySky. I’ve mercilessly targeted Trump and his crew of grifters and Christofascists with such pieces as Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts her ‘love language is Trump’ and Barron Trump Runs Away From Home. (I don’t know why that piece didn’t migrate from Patheos to OnlySky, but I’m defs not bitter about it.)

In this post-truth world, I am trying to stay one step ahead of the insanity. My aim is to create satire that mocks the mockable. In the strange case of this song, I can say Donald Trump beat me. His insanity overwhelmed my capacity.

I will strive to do better.

Tounge in Cheek,

Andrew Canard