Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Former President Trump went on the attack at a rally charging that transgender people are destroying Labor Day. Trump stated the holiday is meant for women who brought children into the world and went through labor.

My mother was a woman and she loved giving birth to me and she really loved Labor Day. former President donald j Trump

The crowd attending the rally cheered their MAGA leader on. Trump went on to say, “Wokeness is making Labor Day just another Pride, and don’t those people have the entire month of June?”

A small scuffle ensued when one MAGA warrior made a mistake and said out loud that Labor Day had nothing to do with giving birth and everything to do with the social and economic accomplishments of everyday workers in the United States. People around him cried out, “CNN watcher” and “Biden pedo-lover” before assaulting him with Trump signs and other weapons of ignorance.

Labor Day, in fact, was first recognized as a federal holiday in 1894 when President Grover Cleveland signed the Labor Day bill into law. Previously, several states had a holiday dedicated to laborers who spent long days toiling at jobs.

Does Trump know Labor Day has nothing to do with a series of continuous, progressive contractions of the uterus that help the cervix dilate (open) and efface (thin), and that the process allows the fetus to move through the birth canal? As with many things about Trump no one really knows if it’s stupidity or a case of blatant lying for votes or a combination of the two.

FOX News’ Tucker Carlson took to the airways and did an hour-long special segment on how wokeness is killing motherhood, children, and Jesus. Other fascist-friendly entertainers on the network voiced support and vowed to fight Joe Biden’s War on Labor Day.

In related news, Donald Trump writes an open letter to law enforcement