Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President Trump is back on Facebook and it took him a second to cause controversy when he warned “real Americans” about the danger of President Joe Biden’s fascist “Gestovo” seizing gas stoves.

Sleepy Joe Biden stole the election and now he’s after your gas stoves! First, the Gestovo came for the gas stoves and then the guns and then the Jews! Fight!

U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. created an uproar when he stated that the federal government may ban gas stoves due to safety concerns.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner, said in an interview. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Bloomberg

Mr. Trumka made the comment in response to the recent study stating that gas stoves are responsible for one in eight childhood asthma cases. Gas stoves create gases and particulate matter that irritate the lungs. Worse yet, even when not in use gas stoves emit the cancer-causing chemical benzene. Scientists believe having a gas stove in the house is like living with a smoker and being exposed to secondhand smoke.

Fearing political attacks, the Biden administration quickly stated there was no ban being considered. Mr. Trumka simply misspoke.

Conservative pundits quickly jumped on the issue in order to whip up their fanbase to ever greater levels of misinformation-based hysteria.

Adding gas to the fire, former President Trump may be confusing Hitler’s secret police force, the Gestapo, with the Gestovo which simply never existed except in his mind. Does Trump believe Hitler targeted gas stoves with a secret police force named the Gestovo or is he simply blowing hot gas? The disturbing answer is that it could be both.

In related news, Marjorie Taylor Greene linked to White Gazpacho militias

Thanks for stopping by! You may find the classic book The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich an interesting read. I did!