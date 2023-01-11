Reading Time: 3 minutes

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again in the news and this time she’s on the receiving end of a cease-and-desist letter from Dr. Dre and his legal team. As you would expect, the Representative from Georgia’s 14th district responded with the maturity of a *middle schooler.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shenanigans

Professing to be a devout Christian, Greene finalized her divorce from Perry Greene in December of 2022. This was the second time the husband filed, the first being in 2012 due to his wife’s infidelity. The couple reconciled, but her infidelities eventually destroyed her marriage.

Greene is also getting some attention for publicly distancing herself from the Qanon cult.

Greene: Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet.. pic.twitter.com/IwK3gf191J — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2023

This is a dramatic about face considering her history of disseminating what can only be called crazy conspiracies like then President Trump fighting a cabal of pedophiles. She also stated the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation, and who can forget her spreading the idea that Jewish space lasers were responsible for California wildfires in 2018?

While it’s positive that she’s admitting she was wrong, the move is probably politically motivated. Many MAGA Republicans lost their elections in 2022 and that gave the Democrats control of the Senate and the GOP only a small majority in the House. Will she jump on the next moral panic bandwagon? Only time will tell.

Greene forgot about Dre

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s team created a short video of her strutting around the House of Representatives, talking to Donald Trump on the phone, and celebrating Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to Speaker of the House. And it was all very dramatic with different camera angles and a special black and white filter and the music? Well, they used Dr. Dre’s background beat to his hit song Still Dre.

How could you go wrong with that video? Even if you don’t like the woman, Dre’s rhythm builds excitement and drama. Put that track on a video for paint drying and you’d think, Wow, Sherwin-Williams sure does have a love for the streets.

How could things go wrong? Easy. You follow in the footsteps of other Republicans who don’t care one jot about copyright and then get into the trouble bubble with musicians. For example, Tom Petty’s estate had to send a cease-and-desist letter to failed GOP loon Kari Lake for using his song Won’t Back Down.

Dre did not appreciate Greene biting his style.

I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one. Dr. Dre

TMZ reports that Dre’s team wrote her a letter letting her know she crossed the line. When the video wasn’t taken down, Team Dre reached out to Twitter, and Greene got locked out of her account.

A reasonable and mature adult in Greene’s situation would acknowledge their wrongs and make amends. It’s simple adulting 101, right? But that’s not the person we’re talking about.

This was what she told TMZ, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

As Benjamin Franklin said, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes and Marjorie Taylor Greene keeping it classy.”

A history of satirizing Greene

In the spirit of full disclosure, Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the personalities I have satirized time and time again on OnlySky.

Here are excerpts from three articles.

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Greene’s adult film broke the internet

It was only a matter of time before Boebert and Greene joined forces.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene secretly filmed an adult film titled Two Smoking Hotties For Christ. The film depicts, “How two courageous cul-de-sac mommies threw off the chains of the deep state and plunged deep into exploring each other’s bodies and firearms.” Many online reviews of the movie praise producer/director Andrew Canard’s vision of freedom, defense of evangelical Christianity, and the American way. It’s a safe bet that both politicians will win many honors at the upcoming AVN (Adult Video News) Awards.

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts her ‘love language is Trump’

“Love languages” seems to be a trendy way to sell people books. In this Poe, she says what we all know what’s in her heart.

Wanna be my lover? Then you gotta get with my Trump! MTG

Representative Greene made the comment responding to her dating profile crashing the Christian hookup site Christian Kasual. The site reportedly has 3 million active users who seek to have sexual experiences with total strangers who are followers of Christ. It could not handle the amount of traffic she caused by legions of people swiping left.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene linked to White Gazpacho militias

This was one of my favorite bits targeting the radical Republican and it was inspired by this clip.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG



Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

New information reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene is cut from the same hypocritical cloth. It turns out Greene is heavily involved with the far-right militia, White Gazpacho. White Gazpacho’s legions of followers are willing to fight and die for conspiracies like white gazpacho replacement theory and white gazpacho genocide.

*I sincerely apologize for insulting middle schoolers.

