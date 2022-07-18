Dream on white boy and Black girl. The United States’ original (Republican) sin is coming for your marriage.
Sen. Ted Cruz believes the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in its landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Texas Republican said Saturday.
“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Cruz said in a clip posted on his YouTube channel for his podcast. “Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”
He added: “The way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position is convince your fellow citizens, that if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views. In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.’”CNN
If SCOTUS agrees with Senator Cruz, then what’s next? Can interracial marriage be next on the chopping block?
Here are alternative lyrics to INXS’ classic song Original Sin.
Republican Sin
You might know of the original sin
You might know about Republicans
But did you know of the SCOTUS case
In the name of love you thought what a pity
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your marriage license washed away
There was a time before 1967
There was a time before Loving v Virginia
There was a dream and GOP judges
Tore it up and we’re back to the 1950s
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
Dream on white boy (white boy)
Dream on black girl (black girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your marriage license washed away
Dream on black boy (black boy)
Dream on white girl (white girl)
Then wake up to a brand new day
To find your marriage license washed away
Dream on, to play with fire
White boy, black girl
Dream on, in the name of love
Black boy, white girl
Dream on white boy, black girl
Black boy, white girl
Dream on
The name of love, yeah
You thought what a pity
Republican sin
