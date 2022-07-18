Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dream on white boy and Black girl. The United States’ original (Republican) sin is coming for your marriage.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently said that the Supreme Court was ‘clearly wrong’ when it made gay marriage legal throughout the United States.

Sen. Ted Cruz believes the US Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” in its landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, the Texas Republican said Saturday. “Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Cruz said in a clip posted on his YouTube channel for his podcast. “Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell, some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.” He added: “The way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position is convince your fellow citizens, that if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views. In Obergefell, the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must, must sanction and permit gay marriage.’” CNN

If SCOTUS agrees with Senator Cruz, then what’s next? Can interracial marriage be next on the chopping block?

Here are alternative lyrics to INXS’ classic song Original Sin.

Republican Sin

You might know of the original sin

You might know about Republicans

But did you know of the SCOTUS case

In the name of love you thought what a pity

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your marriage license washed away

There was a time before 1967

There was a time before Loving v Virginia

There was a dream and GOP judges

Tore it up and we’re back to the 1950s

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

Dream on white boy (white boy)

Dream on black girl (black girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your marriage license washed away

Dream on black boy (black boy)

Dream on white girl (white girl)

Then wake up to a brand new day

To find your marriage license washed away

Dream on, to play with fire

White boy, black girl

Dream on, in the name of love

Black boy, white girl

Dream on white boy, black girl

Black boy, white girl

Dream on

The name of love, yeah

You thought what a pity

Republican sin

In related news, Senator Ted Cruz is immune to monkeypox.