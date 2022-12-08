Reading Time: < 1 minute

Responding to the bedbug infestation at Twitter headquarters, Elon Musk reassured concerned employees and the city government that he has everything under control. City officials are skeptical and plan to launch a full investigation.

After Musk purchased the social media platform he fired half the employees and told the rest to get ready to “work long hours at high intensity.” He added beds to offices for staff to sleep in which drew the ire of San Fransisco’s department of building inspection.

“We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,” a department spokesperson, Patrick Hannan, told the Washington Post. “There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely.” The Guardian

Even before Musk added the beds, at least one employee took matters into her own hands and took the initiative.

When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL — Evan Jones (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022

The bedbugs were first spotted by software engineer Andrew Canard. Canard noticed what looked like to be bug bites all over his body. “I had these red itchy spots all over me,” he said. “I took a look at the bed in my office and there they were — bedbugs.”

Bedbugs are visible to the naked eye. A quick search of a bed and sheets is typically all it takes to discover a nest. Their bites are rarely dangerous, but some employees are finding it hard to concentrate while scratching.

Elon Musk is attacking the problem as he has done in the past. He’s fired half the staff and told the rest that working long hours at high intensity includes dealing with bedbug bites.

