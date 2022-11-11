Reading Time: 2 minutes

Moscow, Russia – Elon Musk first bought Twitter, a social media platform that was bleeding money, at a premium. His next move was predictable: He invaded Russia in the winter. As he looks out at the burnt-out shell of Russia’s capital city he wonders Who can I blame for this? Because I know it isn’t my fault.

To the casual observer, it looks as if Musk hadn’t thought out beforehand how to make Twitter profitable or how to properly invade a country spanning seven time zones.

Once he obtained financing for the Twitter purchase, he shelled out $44 billion dollars, only to have insiders report that it seemed like he didn’t realize he needed to pay 1 billion dollars of interest on the loan per year. And once he did, he just said, “I’ll figure it out.”

People unaccustomed to playing three-dimensional chess naturally failed to see the genius in this.

When Musk invaded Russia and got 500 kilometers into enemy territory, his logistics failed him. How can you send trains filled with supplies to the front when Russia has a totally different track gauge? Musk’s Wehrmacht also didn’t have enough vehicles to do the job. The crazy thing is that his quartermaster told him before the invasion, “This sh*t isn’t going to work.“

The checkers-playing quartermaster was of course fired.

Musk had visions born of hubris. What was born of hubris would eventually meet its longtime frenemy, nemesis.

Not only are these disasters of his own making, but Musk crazily insists on digging the hole of catastrophe ever deeper. What would make a social platform profitable? How about making the n-word popular again? Because that’s what he did. After firing a gaggle of people who help maintain community standards, use of the n-word blew up on Twitter. And before you knew it, armed only with common business sense, advertisers were saying, “We don’t want to be part of this” and taking their money away.

Undeterred, the genius rattled his unmaintained nuclear saber.

Let’s say you’re deep in Russian territory and have very little oil or gasoline to run all of your snazzy tanks. Why not expand the front line in a mad dash to get the enemy’s gasoline and oil reserves? A nifty idea until you realize you don’t have enough resources to do the job and you lose an entire army in Stalingrad.

On the surface, Musk buying Twitter with no idea how to manage that disaster has little to do with the series of botched invasions of Russia over the centuries. But it’s a quick trip from arrogance to stupidity, even without snow on the ground.

(In related news, Donald Trump says he won the Powerball grand prize and that the game is rigged.)