American evangelicals woke up this morning to biblical plagues. These divine curses mirror the ones God hurled at the Ancient Egyptians for enslaving the Jewish people. While no one knows exactly why God is punishing the United States, evangelicals want everyone to know it isn’t due to recent Republican electoral victories.

I am God’s anointed Governor of Florida. Blame the onslaught of locusts on libraries. Florida governor Ron DeSantis

“I couldn’t get to work today because my car was full of frogs,” said one devout Christian. “Scientists may tell you frogs only mate in water. Don’t believe them.”

By all reports, the incidences started occurring when polls closed and election results started coming in. People from Maine to Alaska to Hawaii are being affected. The only common denominator is that each individual cursed is a self-proclaimed evangelical and a supporter of the GOP.

The manifestation of the plagues seems to have a pattern. The more one supports MAGA politicians, the greater number of plagues they receive, and the intensity of the curses increases, too.

For example, Andy Canard works at the local Chic-fil-A. He works the deep fat frier and someday hopes to make the jump to being shift supervisor. Andy’s parents are Baptists and successfully indoctrinated their children into one of the more toxic forms of Christianity. Andy states not a light is working in his studio apartment and yet his blender is working fine. Biblical scholars believe Andy is receiving a little league version of the Plague of Darkness.

These faith-based personalities are getting Old Testament plagues in new and fascinating ways:

That wasn’t ketchup in that Heinz bottle this morning. Reverend Paula White found that God could put blood in a squeeze bottle.

Frogs are taking over Ken Ham’s Ark Encounter. The amphibians are everywhere from the bow to the stern.

Sources close to Reverend Kenneth Copeland report the man of God just bought boxes of Lice-B-Gone hair treatment.

FOX News personality Tucker Carlson had his BMW destroyed by hail.

Observers note God has not inflicted the last plague, the Death of the First Born, on anyone as of yet. Many hope God now understands children are not responsible for the dick moves their parents make.

Despite all the evidence God is showing his displeasure with evangelicals, they are standing by the GOP. A vast majority of the faithful believe LGBTQ+ critical race theory inflation is to blame for their woes.

Former President Trump has not commented on the situation. Anonymous sources believe he’s enjoying watching Donald Jr pull out newts from his morning oatmeal.

In related news, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jewish sex guru is stripped of sex guru status.

