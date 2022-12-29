Reading Time: 2 minutes

Representative-elect George Santos is turning out to be a world-class liar due to telling fake information about his family and work history, as well as his pants. A mountain of evidence from fact-checkers, genealogists, and the Long Island City Fire Department paints a disturbing picture.

One such lie is over his supposed Jewish ancestry. His reported story was quite dramatic. He stated his grandparents on his mother’s side were Jewish and fled to America and changed their last names. Fact-checkers found no evidence for that assertion.

Santos also stated that he graduated from Baruch College and that turned out to be false. He never graduated from college even though many Americans believe he should get an honorary BS in BS.

While Santos claims he is not a criminal and may have embellished his resume just like a lot of people do, he is still lying about the sad fact about his pants being on fire. He says they aren’t. The evidence for the incendiary pants is overwhelming. At times they are smoldering. At other times they are blazing with the intensity of a five-alarm fire.

I am not a liar, liar and my pants are not on fire. George santos

Long Island City Fire Department Chief Andrew Canard can attest that he has a squad of his best firefighters constantly circling Santos. They are armed with fire extinguishers and emergency oxygen for bystanders who could be overcome by smoke and BS. “I hope the folks in Washington DC are ready for him because that guy is a walking talking dumpster-pants fire,” Canard said.

Many who voted for Santos said they never noticed their candidate’s pants were on fire and those who did say they didn’t care. Die-hard supporters wanted to send him to Congress to make sure the Democrats couldn’t do anything like removing more lead pipes and save kids from getting brain damage from lead-infused water.

In related news, Elon Musk bans users over ‘Twitter dumpster fire parties.’