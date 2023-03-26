Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former President George W Bush was arrested today in Nuremberg, Germany in one of the most complicated sting operations conducted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC states its job is “Trying individuals for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.” The court’s home is in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC began operating in 2002. One hundred and twenty-two nations are signatories to its charter, and in doing so agree to assist the court.

Prior to Bush the Younger’s arrest, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for “allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The former US President was lured to Germany with an invitation by Nuremberg’s Fine Art Museum (NFA). The NFA was supposedly planning to showcase Bush’s paintings and wanted the artist’s input on how to present the material. Bush took the bait, and once he entered the NFA law enforcement placed the handcuffs on him.

The ICC’s Chief Prosecutor Andrew Canard understands why many may question why Bush was so aggressively sought and Putin is still free. “Bush is by far more stupid than Mr. Putin. We’ve tried luring Putin out of Russia on several occasions using Russian nesting dolls, a Tolstoy readathon, and borscht. Nothing worked,” he said.

Many Americans are stunned at a former US President being arrested for war crimes. In a snap poll, 68% had “no idea” what the man did wrong.

“It just goes to show you people in the United States are just like George W Bush,” Canard quipped. “The man lied about the evidence concerning weapons of mass destruction leading up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In doing so he directly caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and an ongoing environmental disaster in that nation. And let’s not forget the Bush administration sanctioned torture.”

Even when informed of the vast data showing the criminality of Bush’s acts 78% of Republicans agreed with, “Well, you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.”

If found guilty, Bush will face life in prison. On hearing the news, former President Donald Trump called him a loser.

