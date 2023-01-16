Reading Time: 3 minutes

Before talking about how to lose weight with Jesus it’s important to clarify the scriptural basis that, yes, the Lord is concerned that you have put on some pounds. The Messiah wants you to lose them!

Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:31

In 1 Corinthians 6:19 Jesus said, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own.” The Holy Spirit does not want to inhabit a body that has congested arteries, high blood pressure, and a colon stuffed with junk food.

Though the spirit is strong the flesh is weak. All have fallen short of the glory of God and many have fallen short of their weight loss goals. There are many reasons why. Here are just some of them.

Possessing a short-term mindset.

Letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Not seeking out support from those also trying to lose weight.

Assuming that all you need to do is to be more active.

Having a lifestyle that prioritizes unhealthy habits over healthy ones.

An overreliance on “magic bullets” supplements.

It’s necessary for Christians to don the Armor of God and wear the Shield of Faith, utilize the Breastplate of Righteousness, have their feet shod with the Gospel of Peace, and most importantly use the Sword of the Spirit to fight the powers, principalities, and rulers of Darkness. What many of the faithful fail to understand is that it’s just as important to have a physical body in tip-top shape in order to take the fight to the Devil.

What are the faith-based weapons Christians have to combat the sin of having a high body mass index score? Thankfully, there are many spiritual tools to lose weight.

The Fork of Solomon – King Solomon was the wisest of rulers, and we need to eat with our non-dominant hand just like he did in order to curb calories.

The Bowl of John the Baptist – Mark 1:6 teaches us that John the Baptist only ate locusts and honey. Fill this bowl with live locusts from the pet store, eat every meal this way, and watch the pounds disappear.

The Wine of Cana – Jesus turned water into wine at a wedding in Galilee. Why not enjoy a healthy glass of red with your bowl of live locusts that you eat with your non-dominant hand?

The Marathon Sandals of Christ – Jesus may have ridden a donkey into Jerusalem, but most of the time he walked. Walk to work, the store, and, of course, to church with these all-weather sandals.

With Jesus, all things are possible if you have the faith of a mustard seed. And speaking of mustard, it’s a healthier alternative to mayonnaise.

