Branson Missouri – Famed televangelist and prosperity gospel preacher Reverend Andrew Canard told his congregation that he is God’s paywall.

No one goes to the Father except through the annointed paywall. Reverend Andrew Canard

Reverend Canard was quick to point out that while believers still have to believe in Jesus and that the Son of God is the way to God the Father, Reverend Canard’s Holy Paywall© is the only way to gain access to Jesus.

Reverend Canard preaches at Branson’s First Avenue Baptist Church. The house of God boasts 65,000 active members. He reaches millions of viewers each week through the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

The church isn’t disclosing how many of the flock signed up for access to receive God’s divine presence by subscribing to their site. However, anonymous sources are saying tens of thousands are paying $59.99 per month for access.

There are some who are saying Reverend Canard is taking advantage of people who are uneducated and desperate. They say God’s love doesn’t cost anything.

And to them, Reverend Canard says, “Phooey!”

“God is constantly charging you,” the minister said. “He wants your time and energy. Jesus told us to tithe. Is it really that odd for the LORD to demand believers to subscribe to His site in order to achieve everlasting life?”

So far, subscribers are saying they are happy with God’s Monthly Newsletter©, the free travel mug, and, of course, the Official Certificate of Salvation.

