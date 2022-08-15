Reading Time: 2 minutes

Islam is the religion of peace.

When you’re an atheist it’s easy for people to tell you that you’re a baby eater, a Satan worshipper, someone who wears mismatched socks, a communist, a vegetarian, or a Satan-worshipping vegan communist who wears mismatched socks.

However, the worst charge of all is being anti-Muslim.

In fact, I wrote a joke about it and got to tell it in front of a few folks over at MIT years ago.

Check it out.

And that brings us to memes. Way back in 2012, a lunatic pastor in Florida (where else) threatened to burn the Qur’an. I crafted a few memes that, well, argued against such action. In my mind, there were many other things to do with the Qur’an.

Here are two.

And that brings us to my current set of memes about Islam. Oh, here is a poorly paraphrased disclaimer inspired by Mark Twain’s epic, Huckleberry Finn.

Persons attempting to find a motive in this will be prosecuted; persons attempting to find a moral will be banished; persons laughing will be shot. BY ORDER OF THE AUTHOR ; PER G.G., Chief of Ordinance

To disclaim a bit more, I want to add that these memes are in no way in response to any recent stabbing of a prominent author.

I hope they are worth your time.

I will be referring back to this post when Christofascists attack my august character by charging I never comment on Islam.

