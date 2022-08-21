Reading Time: 2 minutes

Responding to the Supreme Court’s striking down of Roe vs Wade, the Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) created original movies that are making voting sexy again.

LMN CEO Andrea Canard is excited about the new content for Lifetime viewers. “We are working tirelessly to create quality content with a message. We don’t want this generation of women to have fewer rights than we did,” she said.

Here are just a few of the flicks Lifetime is offering up to entice nonvoters to register.

Lies My Mother Told Me (My Vote Doesn’t Matter) Martha grew up in a household of hard-working nine to fivers. She was the first in the family to go to college. When she returns home on break she confronts her mother. “Women fought for the right to vote and you told me it voting doesn’t matter!”

Systemic Racism is a Thing: A Texas Cheerleader’s Story Sally Stuart is 18 and the head cheerleader of her rural West Texas high school. No one ever taught her the Civil War was about slavery, the pernicious effects of redlining, or how lenders prey on minorities. Now, she’s cheering for voter registration! “Vote blue in 2022!”

A Promise to Keep: We Will Never Again Have Internment Camps Victoria looked on in horror as anti-Asian hate rocked the United States of America. Her grandmother sat her down and revealed her life in an internment camp in the 1940s. Spurred on by the story she registered to vote and joined the fight.

Against Her Will: A Doctor’s Story Doctor Aimee Basile moved to Kansas because she was passionate about women’s health and saw a way to help an underserved population. When Roe vs Wade was struck down, she rallied her community against religious fanatics and won a big victory for every woman inn the state.

Let’s normalize leaving the Republican Party!

*All photographs courtesy of Unsplash.com