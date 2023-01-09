Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mel Gibson was fired Sunday night. The noted actor and antisemite was scheduled to be one of the grand marshals of the yearly Mardi Gras parade. And the fact that he was even slated to be one of the two grand marshals will strike many of you odd because, well, Mel Gibson is an antisemite.

(Hey, everyone, I’m not one who typically gives out trigger warnings, but we’re going to cover some brutal material (quotes from Mel Gibson).)

The Mardi Gras parade organizers just say no to Mel

The Krewe of Endymion is an organization that helps organize the Mardi Gras parade. One of their duties is to assign two people to be co-grand marshals for the event. Typically, those chosen are celebrities. Mel Gibson was given the nod to be one, and the other was the football coach from Tulane University.

And 16 hours after making the announcement this happened.

#BREAKING Mel Gibson will not be riding in the Krewe of Endymion.@FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7k0mNFt90a — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) January 8, 2023

I wonder about this bit, Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern. Now, Twitter lit up once the Krewe of Endymion announced Gibson was going to be a co-grand marshal. Did the Krewe see their mistake and then use the supposed threats as a way to give themselves cover for firing Gibson? It’s a lot easier to imply they got canceled than say, “Oops we made a mistake by inviting a hate-monger to our party.”

In the krewe’s defense, they do have a lot on their plate. The Daily Beast reports they have a budget of $8 million, 80 floats, and 3,200 riders. There’s a lot going on. But is that a good excuse?

The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and the ACLU released a statement basically saying, “Who thought this was a good idea in the first place?”

Mel Gibson has a long history of making antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic slurs. While the actor has made half hearted attempts to apologize for his remarks over the years, there is still a great deal of pain associated with his name and deep wounds in the Jewish community from those controversies, which may never heal. Given his history of fueling antisemitism and other forms of hate we find his choice as Grand Marshal of Endymion was completely insulting and shortsided.

Mel Gibson’s father and antisemitism

Parents imprint their children with worldviews. Kind parents oftentimes create an environment that teaches their kids to be compassionate and tolerant. Cruel caregivers do the opposite. Mel Gibson’s father provided the latter.

Mel’s father, Hutton Gibson, was a Roman Catholic traditionalist. Roman Catholic traditionalists are typically against the liberal reforms of the Second Vatican Council. They want their church services in Latin and many hold true to this bit from 1 Thessalonians 2: 14-15 You suffered from your own people the same things those churches suffered from the Jews who killed the Lord Jesus and the prophets and also drove us out.

Zealots can not not zealot, and Hutton is a case in point. The man just loved talking about his deeply held thoughts and feelings. For example, he was pretty sure the Holocaust was blown way out of proportion. “Go and ask an undertaker or the guy who operates the crematorium what it takes to get rid of a dead body. It takes one liter of petrol and 20 minutes. Now, six million?” he said in an interview. When Mel was asked about his dad’s comments he refused to say Hutton was wrong.

Mel’s antisemitism

Newsweek has a collection of Mel’s outrageous behavior over the years.

Let’s take a look at a few of them.

In 2006, Gibson was forced to apologize to a Los Angeles police officer who claimed the actor had shouted abuse at him during an arrest, including a claim that “the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.”

He apologized publicly for that one. But was he really sorry or just really sorry for being caught?

In 2013 it appears he answered the question for us while discussing the Holocaust.

I mean when the war was over they said it was 12 million. Then it was six. Now it’s four. I mean it’s that kind of numbers game…

It sounds like he was regurgitating something he heard from his dad.

I learned a new antisemitic term while writing this piece: oven dodger. The BBC reported on an incident between Gibson and actor Winona Ryder. She had a run-in with him back in 2010.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’ “And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'” Ryder, 48, said Gibson, 64, had tried to apologise to her at a later date.

That seems to fit in his pattern of behavior. He says something horrible and then kinda sorta makes an apology.

I had never heard of the term oven dodger. The Urban Dictionary defines oven dodger as A derogatory term used to describe a person of Jewish faith or descent. Refers to the cremation of Jews during the holocaust.

A last thought on this whole debacle is that if your Grand Mashal’s eyes have that twinkle that says, “Oven dodger!” then you probably shouldn’t have anything to do with him.

Mardi Gras Parade Removes Mel Gibson as Grand Marshal Amid Intense Blowback https://t.co/4j2gcNTlKs — Suzie S (@suziesuchi) January 9, 2023

What are the chances Tucker Carlson has him on soon to talk about cancel culture?

