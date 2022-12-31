Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new metanalysis shows the distinct trend of equating religiosity with mental illness. Within the last few years, a plethora of peer-reviewed studies revealed the underlying pathology of faith. Governments around the world noted the deleterious psychological effects of identifying with an imaginary being. There is no doubt the tide is turning against the concept that religion is a healthy and adaptive strategy in our modern world.

What follows is a small sample of relevant studies as well as a government policy showing how the tide is turning against theism.

The Christian Persecution Complex

The Christian Persecution Index (CPI) was first identified in December 2015 by the research team at the American Phrenological Association (APA) this new personality disorder describes an affliction with a constellation of behaviors:

Not knowing the difference between exercising their freedom of religion with persecuting those in the LGBTQ community.

Uttering “faith-based word salad” and expecting others to accept it as fact.

Assuming that everyone who disagrees with them is anti-Christian.

Rapture Frenzy

Rapture frenzy entered the Diagnostic Criteria Manual (DCM) in 2019. This mental disorder is characterized by an obsessive fixation on the biblical teaching of the end of the world. What differentiates this pathological classification from regular Rapture Ready Obsessive Disorder (RROD) is the religious zeal the patient has. In the typical case of RROD, the afflicted is simply irritating to coworkers, friends, and family members. However, the person is still able to function in society (hold down a job, etc.). A person who has Rapture frenzy is liable to cut off all connections with the nonreligious world and has a penchant for hoarding vast amounts of Kool-Aid.

Finland Develops A 12 Step Program For White Evangelicals

This Nordic country understood the toxic effects of fundamentalist Christianity. After all, politics in the United States is typically hijacked by evangelicals and their faith-based, factless agenda. Finland invested resources to develop a 12-step program to help ween those addicted to Pat Robertson and Joel Osteen.

Here are the steps.

Our lives became unmanageable while we were in the grips of fundamentalist Christianity. Came to believe we can overcome years of indoctrination and restore ourselves to sanity. Made a decision to turn our minds towards reason and compassion. Made a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves. Admitted to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrongs. Were entirely ready to work and remove all these defects of character. Humbly asked others to help in our journey to remove our shortcomings. Made a list of all persons we had harmed, and became willing to make amends to them all. Made direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others. Continued to take personal inventory, and when we were wrong, promptly admitted it. Sought through and meditation and research to improve our ability to reason. Having had an awakening as the results of these steps, we tried to carry this message to those suffering and to practice these principles in all our affairs.

Did you enjoy this post? How about buying the writer a cup of coffee?

Or becoming a Patron?