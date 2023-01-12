Reading Time: 3 minutes

QAnon Shaman and conspiracy theorist Jacob Chansley is suing Julio Monteiro, the man who is Brazil’s version of his shaman character. Mr. Chansley claims Monteiro is infringing on his intellectual property and is hoping to bring the case to the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Americans came to know Jacob Chansley due to his role in the January 6th insurgency. Wearing red, white, and blue face paint, sporting his horned headdress, and brandishing an American flag on a speared flagpole he led rioters into the Capitol building.

Jacob Chansley is now in jail. Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Chansley to 41 months in prison. He has to pay $2,000 for the damage he caused during the riot and will be supervised for three years after his release. He is serving his sentence at the FCI – Safford facility in Arizona.

And he’s focused exclusively on Julio Monteiro, Brazil’s own right-wing shaman.

Mr. Monteiro is a supporter of the former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil Shaman bears a remarkable resemblance to Chansley’s character. They both wear horned headdresses and walk about scantily clad. While Chansley dons the traditional colors of the USA, Monteiro’s facepaint is the green, white, and yellow of his country. They are very similar.

Mr. Monteiro and the Brazil Shaman are in the limelight due to the mob of Boslonaro supporters attacking Brazil’s National Congress and the Planalto Presidential Palace in the nation’s capital, Brasilia. Left-wing candidate Luiz “Lula” de Silva won the recent presidential election and Bolsonaro’s fans just can’t accept it.

Despite the best efforts of the police, rioters entered Congress and committed acts of vandalism. The crowd was eventually broken up with tear gas and sources say 1,200 people were arrested.

Jacob Chansley is acting as his own lawyer in his suit against Julio Monteiro. Andrew Canard is Chansley’s cellmate and reports the QAnon shaman watches Law and Order whenever possible and has finished many US law coloring books.

“Chansley says it’s a case of cultural appropriation and copyright infringement,” Canard said. “Cultural appropriation? Does he even know what that means?”

The Encyclopedia Britannica explains that “Cultural appropriation takes place when members of a majority group adopt cultural elements of a minority group in an exploitative, disrespectful, or stereotypical way.”

When asked, the QAnon shaman said, “Monteiro appropriated — and that means stole — my personal culture so he’s guilty of that. And everyone knows that there are common law provisions to fascist-intellectual copyright. Everyone.”

Officials at the prison state they know Chansley doesn’t have a case, but it seems to be keeping him occupied and that’s OK with them.

In related news, the QAnon faithful flock to “Mars Jesus.”

I was reading up on the QAnon shaman and did you know he wrote two self-published books? One is Will & Power: Inside The Living Library (the link is to Amazon). And, wow. Just wow.

Here is an excerpt of the synopsis.

What if you could control flames, winds, waters and sands? If you dare, I suggest you prepare, for within your mind, this book shall help you find, the secrets of spirituality and your own power to create reality!

And check out this review.

Loved the book, taught me how to control with my mind these flames and waters around me. Still trying to control the winds. I do not wish to control sands, “only God controls the sands,” – Bible

Free Jack Angelo!

His other book One Mind At A Time: A Deep State of Illusion (once again the link is to Amazon) is very paradigm-destroying. “Some may way I am putting my life at risk by publishing SO MANY paradigm-shattering FACTS,” is from the synopsis.

It looks like your garden variety QAnon book of conspiracy.

The number of positive reviews for it is disturbing. But that’s to be expected, right?

