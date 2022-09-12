Reading Time: 2 minutes

NASA recently intercepted a desperate cry for help from planet Earth to any asteroid capable and willing to strike the planet and eliminate humanity. The desperate planet wants to put an end to the invasive species before they figured out a way to “spread through the universe like the plague they are.”

Just by chance NASA scientists found an encrypted message being beamed out into the cosmos earlier this week. It turns out the Earth is concerned about the recent technological development of its least favorite animal.

The NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) probe is set to strike the double asteroid system known as Dydimos. The strike will hopefully alter the course of its target. Although Dydimos isn’t a threat to the planet, the test will see if the system would work if a real threat arises.

Dr. Andrew Canard of the Jet Propulsion and Research Facility of Houston, Texas tells of the dire situation we are all in. “The Earth realizes it’s now or never to get rid of us. It is specifically asking for an asteroid 10km wide to strike it at the earliest opportunity,” Dr. Canard said. “That’s a little larger than the one that killed off the dinosaurs.”

Even though the asteroid’s impact would destroy humanity, the Earth isn’t without compassion. In its message, the planet only wanted a space rock that has lived a long and happy life since the impact would result in the total destruction of the asteroid.

NASA states several asteroids answered the cry for help. It seems there are more than a few of them willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to rid the universe of an animal dead set to place advertisements for TikTok wherever they go. The planet is looking at their applications and is expected to make its decision soon.

The Earth is facing some rather sharp criticism. The Sun officially said it wants nothing to do with the third planet and hopes life on it will flourish up until the point the star expands in six billion years and totally destroys the inner Solar System.

Mars is coming to Earth’s defense. After seeing what humanity has done, the Red Planet understands the danger spacefaring Homo sapiens pose. “They are already trashing me with rovers. And there are some people who want to terraform me into another Earth. I want nothing of that, thank you very much,” Mars said.

A UN delegation is currently negotiating with Earth in hopes a peaceful settlement can be reached. Anonymous sources say the discussion isn’t going anywhere. However, there is a glimmer of a chance. If humanity can migrate to Venus as soon as possible, then a deal is probable.

Venus is not happy with the proposal and is seeking a way to move to the outer Solar System.

