You have to love a funny and secular meme.

OK, maybe love is too strong a word, but maybe crush on it a bit.

I don’t know how you deal with anxiety or depression or how expensive a gallon of gas is. Life can seem like its intent on raining on parades and doing that “slings and arrows” thing that Hamlet talked about.

While a meme may not be the answer to such problems, it probably can’t hurt.

There are many healthy ways of managing. Humor is an outlet for me. If you are reading this, then there is a high chance that you too find solace in a chuckle.

For your pleasure here are five memes I’ve made.

You may laugh at a few of them.

Here’s a pro-tip: Blame the memes you don’t like on Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He’s done so many evil acts he won’t mind you blaming him.

Enjoy.

When will there be more memes of dubious value? I tend to make them when I’m agitated and the world is burning. So, there should be more coming out soon.

BTW, which one of the five memes is your favorite?