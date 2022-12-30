Reading Time: 2 minutes

If you’re like me and something looks so bizarre on the internet you just have to Google search it just to get to the bottom of the insanity. At first, I thought the Holy Spirit Board by Holy Spirit Games – Christian Religious Talking Board for Seance with Planchette was one of those photoshop sort of jokes. There’s a funny premise of people being huddled around a table and trying to contact Jesus using a gameboard and a planchette.

But it isn’t real, right?

It isn’t just a photoshopped joke. I found it on Amazon and then I shot a tweet asking if anyone else has seen this, well, I guess it’s a Jesus ouija board.

The Holy Spirit Board? Is that a Jesus ouija board? https://t.co/3nr0BpwpzG pic.twitter.com/ieqY35vGY8 — Professor Andrew Canard (@LaughPurgatory) December 29, 2022

I know what you’re thinking. Will this item contact demons and devils or any other evil spirits by mistake? That’s a natural question because there’s nothing worse than hanging out with your Christian pals hoping to communicate with the divine only to call up Satan. Be not afraid. The minds behind this item ensure that Unlike other spirit boards, this one will NEVER contact evil ghosts or demons, so you can ask your questions with an assured sense of safety.

Still, it seems kinda sketch, right?

And that’s why any savvy shopper needs to check out the reviews. And, yes, there are reviews.

Here’s an excerpt from a five-star review from Amanda.

If praying and going to church hasn’t worked… this is your ticket into Heaven! Sweetheart, if you think a piece of cardboard and a plastic crucifix made in China is going to contact Jesus – because you praying and going to church isn’t working…. Then this is OBVIOUSLY the product for you! Want to know why there’s no World Peace? Just ask Jesus! How about, why is there all this sickness and death recently? Jesus will shed his light on this, and all questions you have with this totally proven, legit, completely real, non-sarcastic piece of cardboard!

We need more Amandas in the world, and that’s because we are up to our armpits with Cynthias.

Just an evil ouija board in disguise This is pure evil and is just a Ouija board in disguise. Any Christian knows you don’t need a cheap gimmick to communicate with our Lord. This will do nothing but subject your home to evil. Shame on Amazon for allowing these products to be marketed and sold on its platform. I did not nor would I ever recommend that anyone buy this product! Cynthia A Hanchak

Many modern-day Christians may think using that a Jesus board/divination device is just a big sack of crazy. However, I want to point out that the Old Testament’s Urim and Thummim were gadgets (OK, maybe they were doo-dads) used by Jewish high priests to get answers from the LORD.

What’s the moral of the story?

The Jesus board may sound crazy, but it’s just about as crazy as a talking snake or that a one-cell fertilized egg has a human soul.

In other words, in a belief system based on crazy, it’s not that out of the ordinary.

In related news, evangelicals officially named this month “The Holy Ghost Month.”