What do you think of when you hear the word miracle? Perhaps you think of the classic 1947 Christmas comedy written and directed by George Seaton, Miracle on 34th Street? Or if you’re a hockey fan you think about the 1980 Miracle on Ice when the US bested the USSR’s hockey team in the Winter Olympics at Lake Placid, NY.

The Jesus said it I believe it crowd, typically believes in miracles. There are anointings, healings, and divine interventions that are manifesting every day if you just pay attention. A rainbow is a miracle. Supposedly before the Great Flood, there were no rainbows because God hadn’t drowned the world with His liquid judgment. After Noah and the Ark landed God said, “BAM! rainbows to remind me not to do that again!” Calvinists believe that God’s grace is the only thing keeping the world from becoming an absolute poop show. Of course, finding that sweet, sweet parking space by the front door of Olive Garden is proof of the Hand of God intervening in mortal affairs.

Dictionary.com has this as one of its definitions of the term, an effect or extraordinary event in the physical world that surpasses all known human or natural powers and is ascribed to a supernatural cause. When that definition is used rainbows, parking spaces, and the moral condition of human society become, well, less miracley. That rainbow can be explained by light refracting through water. The sad plight of human society is far better understood in the light of what Michael Shermer calls bad brains. Our brains aren’t perfect and those imperfections are what some Christian thinkers may misconstrue as being proof of our sinful nature. And that parking space? *Just luck. Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t.

In John 14:12 Jesus told his disciples they were going to be pulling miracles out of their top hats, “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father.” Jesus healed the sick, fed the multitudes, turned water to wine, exorcised demons, and resurrected the dead, and they were going to do better than that? That’s some rockstar-level awesomeness.

But, could Jesus break sticks?

God the Father could not bring victory to the men of Judah against the people of the plains because they had iron chariots. Is the tensile strength of sticks beyond the strength of the Son of God? Though he was 100% God and 100% people was his kryptonite everyday twigs?

There is evidence pointing in that direction.

The identity of this young believer is unknown. What we do know is that his faith is strong. And through the LORD all things are possible, right?

If the believer could not break that stick and he is supposed to do even greater things than Jesus did, it’s obvious that the Messiah could not snap even a twig.

Want some more funny? Take a gander (or goose) at the $1 billion ad campaign to put Jesus on every piece of toast.

*I made a comic a few years ago about Littlewood’s Law. It helps explain why people see so many miracles.

