Reading Time: 3 minutes

Once upon a time, Christmas was a holiday dominated by socioeconomic class issues. In this video, Dr. David Kyle Johnson explores wassailing and how the affluent in New York City did not like that ritual at all.

Dr. David Kyle Johnson enjoys discussing philosophy through a pop culture lens. Here is a bit more about him.

David Kyle Johnson is a professor of philosophy at King’s College (PA) and also has three courses for The Great Courses: Sci-Phi: Science Fiction as Philosophy (2018), The Big Questions of Philosophy (2016) and Exploring Metaphysics (2014). Academically he specializes in logic (both formal and scientific), metaphysics, and philosophy of religion, and has articles in journals such as Religious Studies, Sophia, Philo, Think and Science, Religion and Culture. Most of his articles are available (for free) on academia.edu. Kyle also publishes prolifically on the intersection of philosophy and popular culture. He’s edited four books on the topic (on Black Mirror and Philosophy (forthcoming), Inception and Philosophy (2011), NBC’s Heroes (2009), and Introducing Philosophy Through Pop Culture (2010)), and written over 20 articles (on Star Trek, Doctor Who, South Park, Tolkien, The Colbert Report, The Daily Show, Family Guy, The Office, and Battlestar Galactica just to name a few). He maintains two blogs for Psychology Today (Plato on Pop and A Logical Take), is the author of The Myths that Stole Christmas, and has an authors@google talk on Inception with over half-a-million views on Youtube.

Here is a condensed transcript of the video.

Dr. David Kyle Johnson: Wassailing often was a tradition where poor people would go to rich people’s houses and essentially demand the best food and drink especially if the poor people happened to work for the rich person. It was this day of social inversion where the poor were kind of King for a Day. This is especially true in rich households. Servants had the right on Christmas Day to basically barge into the main house and demand the best food and drink and the owners were kind of obligated to give it to them as this kind of saw this sign of well-wishing

This is where the verse Now bring us some figgy pudding and we won’t leave until we get some! in the song We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year comes from. It was a wassailing song.

Andrew Hall: I’ve been dating my girlfriend for a couple of years now and every single Christmas the figgy pudding issue comes up. She’ll turn to me and say, “I don’t understand what this is!” I read that section of the book. When I finished it, I told her what figgy pudding is all about

Dr. David Kyle Johnson, it’s extortion by the lower classes. It’s this weird trick-or-treating with a real undercurrent of potential violence.

DKJ: Yeah absolutely right. Stephen Nestenbaum in his book The Battle for Christmas calls it a social safety valve to make up for the other extortion that happens the other days of the year. In other words, these servants have been extorted all year long. So essentially, we’re going to come back and extort you for a day. If you give in and kind of give us your best, well, you prove you’re not such a bad guy, and that kind of keeps us happy for another year of you extorting us. So, Nestanbum calls it this a kind of social safety valve where there’s this kind of pressure that’s released on that day where you know the poor get to take advantage of the rich, and that makes the reverse happen every other day of the year sort of okay

That’s why there was this real tension in New York City. This actually leads to the domestication of Christmas. The ritual worked when you had servants that worked directly for masters because the servants knew the masters and the masters knew the servants. It makes sense to open up your house to people that you know. But what happened with the Industrial Revolution in New York is that people who had servants no longer knew them. They were industry owners. They were factory owners that had all of these employees, but they didn’t know them from Adam. The employees didn’t know their employer from Adam, and they didn’t know where they lived.

New York at Christmas time was a place where all of these poor people who worked in these factories thought they were owed. And they had this right of wassailing. They had nowhere to go. So, they just started roaming around randomly knocking on rich people’s doors demanding entrance and food and drink. The rich people didn’t want to let these people into their houses. They wouldn’t let them in, and it would turn violent. It was kind of an uncomfortable thing to be a rich person in New York.