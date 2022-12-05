Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mar-a-Lago, Florida – Former Donald J. Trump is once more in the news for all the wrong reasons because he recently stated the US Constitution should be terminated.

Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social and accused “Big Tech” of working closely with Democrats. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections! Former Donald J Trump

Trump made the statement on his social media platform Truth Social. His outrageous assertion is in response to the controversy regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop. Experts, however, believe he is also responding to Kanye West’s latest bombshells. West appeared on Alex Jone’s InfoWars program and proceeded to praise Adolf Hitler.

Sources close to Trump say he believes he’s in competition with West. He believes he won the 2016 election by saying outrageous things and knows that he has to dominate the news cycle to stay relevant.

The former President is offering a different vision for the United States of America than the one offered in the Consitution. Instead of having a government of three coequal branches, Trump believes in reviving a monarchy like the one found in the Old Testament under King David. And the ideal document to follow is the Donald Trump Version (DTV) Bible.

The DTV came out several years ago and was a smash hit amongst evangelical MAGA Christians.

OnlySky reporter Andrew Hall wrote about the DTV when it was first published.

The Donald Trump Version (DTV) Bible is on sale now in many retail stores and online. For $59.95 the faithful can own the holy book of Christians translated by President Trump.

The DTV contains 39 books of the Old Testament, 27 books of the New Testament, and the classic Trump: The Art of the Deal.

Evangelical scholars are celebrating the DTV. While many consider the King James Version to possess a “majesty style” the DTV has what’s being called a “Trumpian style.”

Professor Andrew Canard teaches theology at the Theological Institute of Technology (TIT). He states there are several unique characteristics of the DTV’s Trumpian style:

No chapter is longer than a tweet.

Hashtags are everywhere.

Every word of Trump: The Art of the Deal is colored red and underlined.

”A lot of MAGA Christians don’t read the Bible,” Professor Canard noted. “They will love this condensed version they will probably never read.”

There is an audio version of the DTV, too. Listeners will love every syllable. As a special treat, each member of the Trump clan reads a portion of the good book. However, Barron Trump decided not to be involved in the project. His friends report there’s only so much hypocrisy Barron can take.

Here is a commercial for the holy book.

