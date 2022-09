Reading Time: < 1 minute

Queen Elizabeth has passed. Here are some tweets concerning the monarch and the monarchy.

Pretty honest response to CNN reporter after Queen Elizabeth’s death pic.twitter.com/thXBLUoHhU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 8, 2022

The entire image from the tweet wouldn’t show up here, so I had to do a screenshot.

I really fucking love the Irish. https://t.co/0tHOLIxMUY — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀 (@SarcasmStardust) September 8, 2022

some jackass: "the irish should have some class and not make jokes"



buddy the english manufactured a famine in hopes of passive genocide on my ancestors & queenie led an imperialist regime that subjugated dozens of cultures, countries, and peoples



jokes are a slap on the wrist — quinn⁷♥️♠️ st0mp-ee5 user (derogatory) (@kookiies_n_tae) September 8, 2022

Ok, let’s say you’re in favor of some sort of monarchy for the Brits. Why have it hereditary? Why not elect a worthy commoner? Or perhaps a winner of a reality show?

Do you see how insipid it all is? — Professor Andrew Canard (@LaughPurgatory) September 8, 2022

And just one last thought on this weighty matter…