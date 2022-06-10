OnlySky Ask Me Anything! with Hemant Mehta
ASK ME ANYTHING! with Hemant Mehta
Veteran atheist writer, Hemant Mehta (aka “Friendly Atheist”) is kicking off OnlySky’s first public event since launching in January 2022 with a live Q&A! OnlySky invites you to hear Hemant live, submit questions, and join in on the conversation in a live chat.
Registration is required to attend this event. It is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to consider chipping in to to keep our events, community, and content free and accessible to everyone. Make a one-time contribution, or get the perks of becoming a supporting member today.
PS: If you can’t get enough of Hemant, you’ll never miss his latest stories when you sign up for his Writer Alerts here.
Hemant Mehta
Hemant Mehta is the founder and editor of FriendlyAtheist.com, a YouTube creator, and podcast co-host. He has appeared on CNN and FOX News and served on the board of directors for Foundation Beyond Belief and the Secular Student Alliance.
Hemant Mehta
Hemant Mehta is the founder and editor of FriendlyAtheist.com, a YouTube creator, and podcast co-host. He has appeared on CNN and FOX News and served on the board of directors for Foundation Beyond Belief and the Secular Student Alliance.
Adam Lee
Adam Lee is an atheist author and speaker from New York City. His previously published books include “Daylight Atheism,” “Meta: On God, the Big Questions, and the Just City,” and most recently “Commonwealth: A Novel of Utopia.” He’s published editorials for NBC News, Political Research Associates, The Guardian, Salon, and AlterNet.
ML Clark
M L Clark is a Canadian writer by birth, now based in Medellín, Colombia, who publishes speculative fiction and humanist essays with a focus on imagining a more just world.