Overview: Sara Dosa’s documentary on the love, work, and deaths of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft is a feast for the eyes and mind.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“I would always like to be near craters, drunk with fire, gas, my face burned by the heat…there is the pleasure of approaching the beast, not knowing if it will catch you.”

Had Katia (who spoke these words) and Maurice Krafft lived another decade or two past 1991, they would’ve been called adrenaline junkies. It’s not normal to paddle a secondhand boat to the middle of a lake of sulfuric acid. Most don’t aspire to skim another vessel down a river of lava.

But Katia and Maurice weren’t amateurs, thrill-seeking for the hell of it. They were volcanologists: Katia a chemist, Maurice a geologist. Across 25 joyous years together, they chased eruptions across multiple continents, until one finally took their lives.

Fire of Love, Sara Dosa’s masterful documentary, opens with footage of the Kraffts’ penultimate day together, so their final fate is no surprise. This narrative choice allows us to focus on their life and work.

And what lives! What work! Fire of Love smartlyskates past their first two decades in postwar Alsace—of which little is known anyway—to get to the good stuff. Mercifully, there are no talking heads bloviating on their accomplishments. Instead, Dosa tells the story of the Kraffts through hundreds of hours of footage taken by Maurice. Occasional paper cutout animation gives additional perspective, with narration by Miranda July.

Neither took comfort in religion…each recognized that life ends with a period, not a semicolon’s pause before a heavenly hereafter.

If you’re working towards a degree in the earth sciences, Fire of Love won’t be of much help. We hear a bit about plate tectonics, and the difference between more placid “red” volcanoes (Hawaii’s Kīlauea, Zaire’s Mount Nyiragongo) and the impulsive, deadlier “gray” volcanoes (Mount St. Helen’s, Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz). Red volcanoes secrete lava when tectonic plates pull apart, while gray volcanoes explode as plates collide.

Rather than a science lesson, Dosa graces us with stunning images made possible by the Kraffts’ daredevil ways. Hypnotic lava closeups, cooling from orange to black. Intimidating, racing lava rivers. Superheated rocks exploding into the sky. Yellow crystalline sulfuric acid formations. Ashen landscapes laid to waste.

At 93 minutes, Fire of Love doesn’t overstay its welcome, and Dosa’s film is near-perfect. If I want to nitpick, one or two editing choices briefly fail to situate us in location and time, and one of the songs on the soundtrack is only a tier below “Hallelujah” in terms of cinematic overuse.

But this is my favorite 2022 documentary so far. Beyond the magnificent images, the quote opening this review is just one example of the Kraffts’ philosophical lyricism.

Fire of Love gives the impression that Katia and Maurice’s first love was red volcanoes, until St. Helen’s unanticipated vehemence killed a friend. Afterwards, their passion for measurement and education turned towards predicting the timing and deadliness of gray eruptions.

Katia and Maurice were so single-minded, they chose not to have children. Of the two, Katia was calmer, more detail-oriented. Maurice was more daring (a relative term for the Kraffts), expansive, and grandiose.

Both impress me as fine examples of lived humanism. Their mistrust of society, especially in the wake of the Vietnam War, led them spend more time in wild nature. Lord Byron’s “I love not Man the less, but Nature more” springs to mind.

Yet the Kraffts’ passion, skilled photography, and knowledge resulted in several books for the lay public. Their detailed governmental safety reports helped save thousands of lives.

Neither took comfort in religion, finding their peace in each other and their vocation. To borrow from the stage play Wit, each recognized that life ends with a period, not a semicolon’s pause before a heavenly hereafter.

The Kraffts were fatalistic (or realistic), predicting their boldness would one day kill them. Despite this, Maurice felt he saw enough beauty for a hundred-year lifetime.

Watching Fire of Love, I believe him.

4.5 out of 5 stars

(Fire of Love is now playing in theaters.)