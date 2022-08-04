Overview: Some Christian political organizations might be wrongly reclassifying themselves as churches in order to reap the tax benefits.

As reported earlier on Only Sky, ProPublica exposed last month that congressional Democrats asked the IRS in 2020 why it allows Christian organizations like the Family Research Council (FRC) to reclassify themselves as churches. Other non-church ministries granted “church” status include the Daystar network even though they do not meet the IRS’ definition of a church.

Such a reclassification permits Christian organizations to have the benefits afforded to churches such as the right not to report to their finances to the IRS, a privilege not granted to 501(c) (3) nonprofits. Also, as per IRS’s Tax Guide for Churches & Religious Organizations, the FRC should not be granted tax exempt status due to their attempts to influence legislation along with their direct involvement in political campaigns.

This congressional action brings to mind Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)’s high-profile investigation of spending by televangelists. This investigation ran from 2007 to 2011 with no penalties for the pastors who refused to cooperate and no definitive findings of wrongdoing. Also, SCOTUS ruled in Bob Jones University v the United States (1982) that the IRS may deny tax-exempt status to institutions whose policies are contrary to established public policy, even if those policies are based on religious beliefs. However, the IRS continues to turn a blind eye to events such as as Pulpit Freedom Sunday despite their clear violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.