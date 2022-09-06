Reading Time: 2 minutes

With the release of new documents detailing how multiple employees at Ramsey Solutions were fired for certain sexual activities, Dave Ramsey, one of America’s best-known evangelical financial advice gurus just came out with his list of Ten Commandments. These newfangled commandments illuminate how Ramsey manages to sell his gospel of “financial peace” by offering “Biblically based, common sense” wisdom on debt, investing, and retirement.