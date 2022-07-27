Overview: Bishops will vote on the divisive Resolution 1.10 first passed in 1998. This resolution describes homosexual practice at “incompatible with scripture" and affirms marriage as “between a man and a woman."

From July 26 to August 8, 2022, bishops from across the Anglican communion will come together for the 15th Lambeth Conference. Once again, the issue of sexuality and same-sex marriage continues to cause deep divisions within this global body.

As reported by the UK based Church Times, bishops will vote on the divisive Resolution 1.10 first passed in 1998. This resolution describes homosexual practice at “incompatible with scripture” and affirms marriage as “between a man and a woman.”

After this resolution appeared to have been inserted late into one of several “calls,” bishops were given the option of approving this call or recommend that further discernment is needed. Following outrage from liberal Anglicans and LGBT organizations, bishops have a third option and can vote that they do not support this call.

According to The Guardian, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby already caused anger among some in the church when partners of gay clergy were not invited to the event. Conversely, socially conservative church leaders from Rwanda, Nigeria and Uganda have chosen to boycott the conference in protest at moves by some Anglican churches towards conducting or blessing same-sex unions. Given Nigeria and Uganda are among the countries with the largest Anglican populations, achieving true consensus will be tricky at best without their cooperation.