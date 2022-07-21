The Right to Try Act is a bipartisan bill to help terminally ill patients access cannabis and psychedelics.

On July 20, 2022, Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced a bipartisan bill to amend the Right to Try Act to assist terminally ill patients. This bill titled the Right to Try Clarification Act would remove any obstacle presented by the Controlled Substances Act with respect to Schedule I substances when they are used by doctors and patients in accordance with the federal Right to Try law.

Companion legislation will be introduced in the House by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

As present, the Right to Try law allows another way for patients who have been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases or conditions, who have tried all approved treatment options and who are unable to participate in a clinical trial to access certain unapproved treatments.

Given the classification by the DEA of cannabis and psychedelics as schedule 1 drugs, patients cannot legally access these substances unless they live in a state where cannabis is legal for medicinal use. Even in these instances, Federally funded research cannot be conducted on substances classified under Schedule 1.

“Recent studies suggest that MDMA and psilocybin could represent an enormous advancement in mental health and psychopharmacology,” said Senator Booker. “Unfortunately, many eligible patients who urgently need care do not currently have access to these promising therapies. This legislation will put the patient first and help ensure access to life-changing and life-saving drugs.”