Stand-up comedian Shaza Turncock first made headlines after Jordan Peterson viciously attacked her for being “a woman.” Since then, she has appeared on panel shows and The News This Week to discuss the future of women in comedy.

“She certainly has all the correct positions on current social issues,” said one review of her show, Correct Opinions. “The only complaint I have is that there weren’t any jokes.”

The first half of Correct Opinions is a series of statements about various issues relating to sexuality, gender, race and religion. Oddly, she doesn’t mention anything about social class or income disparity. At no point during this monologue does she attempt a punchline, or anything that anyone might describe as irony or satire.

“No one’s entirely sure if the total lack of satire is itself a satire of humorless attitudes in our modern world,” said a review. “However, almost everyone agrees that the glaring absence of jokes is not itself funny.”

The second half of the show takes a more somber turn, if that’s possible. Turncock gets more personal here and discusses her struggles with a variety of mental conditions and personality disorders.

“We heard a smattering of confused and polite applause at the end,” said another review. “I got the impression that it was as much from relief as appreciation.”

If you want to see Turncock live, you’re out of luck. The ethnically-ambiguous comedian’s show has sold out tiny rooms all over the country.