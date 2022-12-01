Overview: This new book presents 50 big ideas every Christian needs to know. Christians can make up their own minds, but they need the facts. Why weren't they taught this from the pulpit?

Whether you’re a Christian, an atheist, or something in between, you should find provocative ideas in my new book, 2-Minute Christianity: 50 Big Ideas Every Christian Should Understand. Perhaps this will also be a fit for someone on your holiday gift list.

2-Minute Christianity is aimed at open-minded Christians who think that if Christianity is true, it can stand a little critique. The tone is respectful, and the goal is to educate Christian readers, not deconvert them. An honest critique of Christianity should appeal to secular readers as well.

Here are some of the big ideas explored in 2-Minute Christianity.

God gave Moses two very different versions of the Ten Commandments (Big Idea #30).

God defined the rules for indentured servitude and chattel slavery, the same two forms of slavery found in the early United States (#14).

The Bible documents its own evolution from polytheism to monotheism (#35).

The “virgin birth prophecy” referred to in Matthew wasn’t about Jesus and wasn’t even about a virgin birth (#36).

The God of the Bible was once defeated by another Canaanite god (#46).

The ideas are significant—these aren’t trivial Bible contradictions or copying errors. Each is a fundamental puzzle that questions Christian claims. The book is a short 120 pages.

The layout is part of the appeal. Each chapter is just two pages, has occasional tangents in the margins, and takes just a couple of minutes to read. Here’s an example.

Click for a larger image

The book is in the middle of a slow-motion release. The book and ebook are available now, and I’m giving away the content, one chapter per week for 50 weeks, through the book’s blog, podcast, and YouTube channel. Sign up for email notification of the release of new chapters here. More questions are answered in the FAQ.

Chapters:

1: Map of World Religions

2: A Leaky Ark

3: The Bible’s Shortsighted View of the Universe

4: Christianity as Society’s Burden

5: Jesus, the Great Physician

6: Argument from Desire

7: Psalm 22 Prophecy

8: Ontological Argument

9: Original Sin

10: The Society that Christianity Gave Us

11: Paul’s Famous Creed

12: Christianity Answers Life’s Big Questions

13: Argument from Design

14: God Supports Slavery

15: The Bible Has No Recipe for Soap

16: Christianity Meets its Match

17: Euthyphro Dilemma

18: Morality, Purpose, and Meaning

19: Kalam Cosmological Argument

20: Gospel of Paul

21: God Loves the Smell of Burning Flesh

22: Thought Experiment on Bible Reliability

23: Isaiah 53 Prophecy

24: Atheists Need the Christian Worldview

25: Transcendental Argument

26: Women at the Tomb

27: When God Lies

28: Fruits of Christianity

29: Christianity Looks Invented

30: The Ten Commandments

31: 25,000 New Testament Manuscripts

32: Simplicity

33: Recreating Christianity

34: Why Is Christianity Conservative?

35: Biblical Polytheism

36: Virgin Birth Prophecy

37: God’s Hiddenness

38: Christianity Without Indoctrination

39: The Monty Hall Problem

40: Historians Reject the Bible Story

41: Who Wrote the Gospels?

42: The Combat Myth

43: The Crucifixion

44: Finding Jesus Through Board Games

45: Jesus on Trial

46: God’s Kryptonite

47: Christianity’s Big Promises

48: Religion Reflects Culture

49: Religions Continue to Diverge

50: The Great Commission