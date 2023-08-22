Overview: For years now, scholars have known that conservative politics and media distort and mischaracterize reality. This distorted reality insulates right-wing media consumers from contradictions and challenges to their beliefs. Ammon Bundy became notorious just as that bubble began to form in earnest.

Reading Time: 11 minutes

The big news lately is that a Republican staffer defected to the Democratic party, then revealed a shocking, mind-boggling fact: Republican politicians lie to conservative voters.

I know. Wild, right?

Well, it might have been shocking and mind-boggling to any space aliens who’ve only just entered Earth’s orbit. Non-Republicans already knew that. They’ve known it for many years. Republican politicians twist reality and obfuscate every fact they can get in their mitts. After all, it gets them votes.

Ammon Bundy, an aspiring evangelical Republican with starry-eyed visions of grandeur in his head, understands that point well. His antics this summer have demonstrated it without a single doubt.

Let’s explore the history of the right-wing news landscape, and then see how Ammon Bundy has drawn upon its power to enthrall conservative Christian voters.

Rejecting reality and substituting their own

We’ve known for years that right-wing media outlets and social media bubbles have created a very strange new political and cultural landscape for everyone. Using evangelical Christian leaders’ strategies, Republican politicians have trained their target audiences to perceive reality itself through a fact-free filter. Nothing can get past that filter except what this audience’s leaders want the flocks to believe.

Most of the time, contradictory or challenging information doesn’t even reach that audience’s awareness. If critical thinkers can engage with and process new information to arrive at conclusions about it, this audience draws upon dozens of manipulation tools to negate that information before it even rises to the level of engagement, much less to a level where processing may occur at all. In other words, they engage in antiprocess. To convince such an audience of anything, all a claim needs to do is slot into its existing beliefs. To get their best attention, the claim pushes the boundaries of that belief a little bit further outward.

And researchers have noted conservatives’ alternate reality for years now. In 2016, William Davies blamed the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote on post-truth politics. The next year, Molly Worthen argued that white American evangelicals were largely to blame for this new post-truth normal. Also in 2017, the Columbia Journalism Review found that the Breitbart media site had cultivated “a distinct and insulated media system, using social media as a backbone to transmit a hyper-partisan perspective to the world.”

That world led to a Pew Research survey that found that “[m]isinformation and competing views of reality abounded throughout 2020.”

Life in a well-curated bubble of antiprocess

Most critics of that alternate reality focus on Fox News, though. Scathing indictments of Fox’s various shows can be found aplenty. Most of it focuses on its viewers’ alternate-reality bubble.

In 2019, Bobby Lewis wrote in The Guardian about the network’s show Fox & Friends as “shamelessly” dishonest and “sloppy.” Two completely separate editorials separated by six years could deal with the pain of “losing” one’s own father to the Fox News alternate-reality vortex, with a documentary on the topic about a third lost father.

A few years later, in 2022, a study indicated that Fox News viewers who switched to CNN for four weeks experienced a large shift in their political opinions. They didn’t become liberal or anything, but they did at least accept reality on a few key points. Alas, almost all of the participants returned to their steady diet of Fox News after the study ended. They also returned to their previous political opinions regarding those points.

Knowing all that, it’s not surprising that even when a Republican idol gets caught red-handed acting against the target audience’s beliefs and morals, we can count on Fox News and other right-wing media sites to leap to those idols’ defense. Earlier this year, when the New York Times reported that George Santos’ lies were fairly common knowledge among big-name Republicans, Tucker Carlson defended him.

Of note, Carlson’s impassioned defense came only a couple of months before Fox News fired him in April 2023. The Los Angeles Times wondered if his firing was related to his egregiously-dishonest coverage of the January 6th insurrection attempt.

Right-wing media presents this alternate reality for a reason: It works grandly

Evangelical church leaders might be having a hard time persuading the flocks to plant their butts in the pews more often. But Republican politicians have far simpler needs. All they need is loyalty to the Republican Party and votes for Republican candidates and causes.

To get both of those things, Republicans task their audience’s media sites to push hard on viewers’ fear and outrage buttons. They dehumanize their viewers’ main outgroups and offer a steady drumbeat of shows and stories affirming and validating their self-image as the true rulers of America, temporarily-embarrassed billionaires, a put-upon and shrinking persecuted minority group, and America’s Designated Adults—preferably all at once.

More legitimate news sites have reported aplenty on Republican dishonesty. Right-wing Americans never found any evidence of election fraud, but Fox News viewers still believe the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Donald Trump. They’re also still fanatically loyal to him. I doubt they were troubled at all by Lynne Cheney’s admission in March that her Republican colleagues wanted her to lie in support of Donald Trump’s various false claims. Or by that former Republican staffer’s admission of corruption and dishonesty in the self-appointed Jesus Party.

It’s all out there for the finding. But if right-wing voters even detect the existence of these stories at all, they have an array of antiprocess negation tools at their disposal to avoid engaging even superficially with the material presented.

Let’s be thankful that evangelical leaders lack the resources and marketing acumen to put that kind of manipulation in front of Americans. Even their massive and massively-funded He Gets Us campaign hasn’t accomplished anything measurable.

(Related: A possible covert motivation for the campaign.)

How Ammon Bundy’s ambitions grew from a seed

Ammon Bundy has come a long way since his 2014 standoff with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Whatever his motivations in starting that fight might have been, Bundy certainly catapulted himself into near-instant celebrity among right-wing Americans—and just as the right-wing reality-free bubble began to form in earnest.

By getting into that scuffle with the authorities that day, he threw down a gauntlet between right-wing Americans and their hated government. He also defied a force far more powerful than himself. Aggrieved, fearful dysfunctional authoritarians thrilled to his victory and snarled over government agents tasering their new hero. Amazingly, none of the Bundy men got convicted in court for their crimes.

Of course Ammon’s father, Cliven Bundy, was the real and ultimate wrongdoer in that 2014 standoff. At first, Daddy Bundy enthralled right-wing Americans, but he was nowhere near as appealing a folk hero as Ammon was. For one, he’s an unrepentant, out-loud racist with no real internal filter. Then, when a journalist saucily called him “a welfare queen in a cowboy hat,” that spot-on and succinct trash talk attached itself permanently to Daddy Bundy.

The year after the standoff, Ammon Bundy heard about a pair of ranchers getting sent back to prison for their earlier arson convictions. (They had been prematurely released.) He decided he just had to help make the situation worse by occupying Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. This refuge surrounded the ranchers’ land. Even when the ranchers specifically refused Bundy’s assistance, Bundy acted anyway. This standoff lasted 41 days. Also amazingly, Bundy escaped conviction and prison time in this case as well.

He clearly came out of both of these situations with a new ambition.

Ammon Bundy was fairly quiet for a few years after all that excitement. But when the pandemic lockdowns reached America in 2020, he found his true calling: Rousing restive Republican rabble to wreak ructions with reality-wrecked ruses.

He wanted right-wing Americans’ attention.

And thanks to right-wing media and politics, he knew exactly how to get it.

Ammon Bundy, budding political martyr for Republican ideals

In April 2020, Ammon appeared in a video taken of an anti-shutdown protest. During this protest, authorities arrested local anti-vaxxer activist, Sara Walton Brady. Wikipedia claims that after the protest, Bundy and about 40 sympathizers stood outside the home of the arresting officer for a half hour. (I’m totally sure they were only there in case the officer needed to provoke them into turning the other cheek.) However, the link citation for that claim appears to have been edited. It doesn’t even mention Bundy’s presence now.

Then, in August 2020, Bundy led a protest in front of the Idaho Capitol building. During this protest, he and his followers broke property and disrupted lawmakers’ business. Bundy also barged into a legislative meeting, refusing to leave when asked. For these antics and more, the authorities arrested Bundy twice in 24 hours. He got off incredibly lightly: three days in jail and a relatively low fine.

In 2021, he trespassed at the Capitol Building again. For this, he was convicted of trespassing and delaying an officer, given a year’s probation, and fined $3,315. Even the judge knew he was utterly beyond listening or changing. She probably knew that even before he complained that his trial consisted of the legal system “marching me to the gallows.”

It’s like we’d trained Ammon Bundy to seek attention by trespassing in Boise. (I’ve wondered over recent years if he chose this particular method of attention-seeking because it didn’t carry super-high fines or super-long mandatory prison sentences. He wants to be a martyr, but not a Big Gulp martyr!)

In 2022, he found the best way yet to get attention yet: Interrupting the work of a big hospital.

How Ammon Bundy skewed right-wing Americans’ perceptions of his grandstanding

In March 2022, Ammon Bundy heard that one of his followers had a very sick grandbaby. This grandchild’s illness may have been the result of parental neglect. Numerous welfare checks had found him in an increasingly bad state, but his parents refused to bring him to any doctors. They also skipped doctors’ appointments. When they thought police were coming to take him, they did a runner. And when the police finally figured out where the parents were, they took custody of the poor mite and got him to a local St. Luke’s Hospital for much-needed care.

Ammon Bundy clearly sensed an opportunity here. He and a bunch of followers descended upon the hospital. They shouted, milled around, and harassed medical staff. They also made some shocking allegations against the hospital, including accusing the hospital of selling similarly-kidnapped children to LGBTQ couples to sexually abuse. At one especially-fraught point, the protestors’ behavior prompted hospital administrators to go into lockdown.

Finally, police arrived to break up their fun and arrest Bundy—again.

And here is how Bundy described the situation to his Twitter/X followers:

Please read. Last night my very good friend Diego’s grandson was medically kidnapped because a medical practitioner called CPS for a missed doctor appointment. If this happened to them, it could happen to you. We must stand against this medical tyranny.

You heard that right. No mention of repeated welfare checks at all, or of the baby’s deteriorating condition. He made it sound like one little missed appointment and LOOK WHAT THE EBIL GUBMINT HAS DONE TO INNOCENT AMERICANS!!!! THEY’RE KIDNAPPING MY BESTIE’S GRANDSON!

I’d expect critical thinkers to assume there’s a lot more to the story than Bundy has presented in that Xeet. But his audience left that skill behind long, long ago—if ever they possessed it at all.

(If you’re wondering, the baby is apparently fine now. After a week in hospital, he recovered. His parents got him back after agreeing to reasonable state oversight.)

Escalating grandstanding stunts attract Republican attention

By 2022 at least, Bundy had decided to enter politics on a formal level rather than just trespassing there. He wanted to run for the office of Idaho Governor.

Of course, when he and his campaign people planned a rally at a little park in a residential area in Boise in August, it got cancelled by the city. You can bet that Bundy did not present his followers with any of the city’s stated reasons for the cancellation. Namely, the city’s spokesperson said that Bundy or his campaign office had vastly misrepresented attendance figures, planned features and activities, and the rally’s entire purpose.

And just as he’d done with his hospital stunt, Bundy somehow forgot to mention all of that to his followers. Instead, he positioned the cancellation as a liberal-engineered attack against him as a candidate. Then, he compared the way the city’s leaders were treating him to Martin Luther King, Jr’s experiences in Birmingham in the 1960s. Yes, really.

His followers ate up all of this wrasslin’-style performance art with a spoon.

The feast wasn’t over yet, however.

Even losing the governor’s race that November didn’t end it.

The Hospital Strikes Back (Against Ammon Bundy)

After that 2022 stunt at St. Luke’s Hospital, the hospital system sued Ammon Bundy for defamation. Bundy decided to turn the situation into a complete media circus.

He repeatedly ignored court dates and status meetings regarding the lawsuits. On April 19th, a judge in Boise issued a warrant for his arrest. But by May 7th, he was still “holed up at home.” Alarmingly, he told his followers that he’d rather die than return to jail—even though the warrant was for contempt of court, which carries a maximum penalty of five days in jail.

Even in June, law enforcement officers from city, county, and state-level organizations were pleading with Bundy to participate meaningfully in this lawsuit. By July, a judge added a warrant for witness intimidation and harassment.

In late July 2023, St. Luke’s Hospital won. The court ordered Ammon Bundy, the once-sick baby’s grandfather, and three of his groups to pay St. Luke’s Hospital over $50M.

In response, Ammon Bundy complained to a radio show that “the establishment” just didn’t like him, so were using this judgment as “their mechanism to try to destroy me.” It was clear that he had no intention of complying with that order for payment. I mean really, though, why should he start now?

On Friday, August 11th, law enforcement finally arrested Bundy at his son’s football fundraiser banquet.

The party don’t start till Ammon Bundy walks in

At that point, a judge set Bundy’s bond at $10k. He could have paid it and then walked out of that jail to enjoy a weekend of freedom.

But he didn’t. He needed to become a martyr, and this whole arrest thing had to suddenly look like pennies from Heaven.

As Daily Beast reports, Bundy or one of his group leaders used his Xitter account to urge his followers to gather at the jail holding him:

Ammon was arrested this evening at his son’s football banquet.

Gather at Gem County Sheriff’s office in Emmett if you can!

We believe he is at the Gem County Jail. Please, if you can’t make it, start making calls complaining about this continued harassment of such a wonderful man. Thank you. [Xitter link]

They obeyed. As instructed, they also made numerous phone calls to the jail itself to ask about his arrest. They entirely lacked any knowledge of why he’d been arrested. All they knew was what their leaders had told them: This “wonderful man” was being “harassed!” Those mean ole cops had arrested him while he was at a family event! The nerve! And now, he needed their help!

One of those followers recorded a video threatening the sheriff’s office with the wrath of Jesus (backed up, of course, by Real True Christians’ violence):

”Let him out now,” Garth Gaylord said into a phone. “The wrath of God is upon the people if we let you do this. You better stop, or the people are coming after you.”

What would Jesus do? Well, in fairness, I suppose he did threaten people as well.

(Related: Attack of the Mini-Jesuses!)

Republican strategies are paying off bigly for Ammon Bundy

By distorting reality and mischaracterizing events, Ammon Bundy’s ambitions are starting to be realized. He’s gone from flagging interest and dwindling crowds at his stunts to becoming the leader of “Ammon’s Army” —a loose conglomeration of anti-vaxxers, QAnon cultists, militia types, pandemic denialists, and conspiracy theorists that is starting to alarm those watching right-wing activity in America.

To attain that notoriety, Bundy has presented a fairly consistent and stark message to his followers:

He is a freedom fighter

Everyone in power hates him for no good reason; they are making up all these charges

He thought this wuz aMURRikka!

He has never broken the law; everything he’s done has always been lawful and appropriate

The EBIL GUBMINT is harassing him and persecuting him

He is a freedom fighter

He only wants to make Idaho/America safe for everyone holding views like his

The persecution he experiences could happen to anyone on a purely arbitrary basis

But he is a freedom fighter, did he mention?

And because of his bravery and intense patriotism, he will put an end to all of this nastiness

Likewise, the way he presents his outgroup stays pretty consistent:

Our outgroup hates us for our freedom

They want to steal our children and imprison us on flimsy, made-up charges

The charges against Ammon Bundy are “a cover up to cover up, basically, their wickedness” (to wit: Underpants Gnomes Logic)

These enemies vastly outnumber us and have way more resources than we do

Persecution everywhere!

Despite all of that, Jesus is on our side, so we cannot lose!

It’s working.

Bundy’s followers are not like regular conservative Christians. These are absolute wingnuts feasting on this apparent realization of the martyrbation fantasies they’ve been nurturing since their teens. Against such strawmanning and distortion, Bundy’s flocks have no defense. For many years now, they have been coached to accept all of those claims—and more besides.

The problem with Ammon Bundy’s strategy

That exact education might have stymied Bundy earlier. He’s got two strikes against him with his “Ammon’s Army” followers.

In 2018, he disavowed militias over how they viewed and treated the “migrant caravan” that year. He felt that what the militias displayed was nationalism, which he viewed as the opposite of patriotism.

At the same time, he criticized Donald Trump (then the President, of course) for “demonizing” the people in that caravan. For good measure, he compared Trump’s behavior to that of Hitler in the 1930s in Germany.

Hey, even the Bible contains some facts. Stopped clocks and all that, right?

The people following Ammon Bundy probably didn’t care overmuch for either position. To get them completely on board, Republican strategies require that claims be consistent and fit into the target audience’s existing beliefs. In 2018, right-wing Americans loved Donald Trump and militias—and hated immigrants of all kinds, but especially any who enter the country through unauthorized channels.

For now, it looks like “Ammon’s Army” has forgotten he ever said that stuff. I’ve seen no indication, for that matter, that he’s repeated either assertion in more recent years. Hey, maybe he’s learned a bit more about the Republican playbook since 2018! If they remember those denunciations and comparisons, though, his followers’ fickle feelings toward him may chill again.

Ammon Bundy has chosen a precarious form of politicking indeed. Time will tell if he can grow this small-scale popularity into a real seat of power. Unfortunately, as right-wing Americans become more and more winnowed into extremism and more and more of them keep flocking to Idaho in particular, he just might succeed.