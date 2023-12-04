Overview: Recently, the Jehovah's Witnesses have made several big policy changes. The latest one involves their former requirements involving evangelism reporting. Given how the denomination used the information gathered, it seems very likely that the numbers look so humiliatingly bad that their leaders don't even want to know what they are anymore.

For many, many years, Jehovah’s Witnesses had an onerous duty that very few of them could escape: evangelism. In fact, their Dear Leaders considered this duty so important to the growth of this very culty Christian group that they demanded their sheep submit regular timesheets of the hours they spent at this task.

But recently, they relaxed this requirement for laypeople (archive), offering a reason that rings very hollow. A far more logical one occurs to me, one that fits the data we already know about this group and explains what we’re seeing far more effectively. Let’s explore the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ offered explanation—then check out one that fits the evidence far better.

The old way of witnessing for Jehovah’s Witnesses

Back in the good ol’ days, Jehovah’s Witnesses had to spend a lot of time, well, witnessing. That’s Christianese for trying to recruit people to their religion through hard-sales techniques and emotional manipulation. Their leaders didn’t set a formal quota, but they expected the flocks to at least meet the national average.

Laypeople in the religion submitted their witnessing timesheets to their church leaders and everything. If they didn’t do enough witnessing or submit reports at all that month, then their standing in the church suffered dramatically.

Most of the leaders had to do even more of this stuff, and their rise through church ranks depended mightily on their timesheets.

As a result, most people have experienced a visit from Jehovah’s Witnesses. It’s no surprise to me that just a few months after WikiHow published an article about how to become a Jehovah’s Witness, someone else published an article about how to get them to go away. As Americans’ lives became busier and busier, Jehovah’s Witnesses even discovered the grand and glorious opportunity presented to them in the form of apartment complexes—which all too many of them visited in violation of no-solicitation policies to get their all-important witnessing time in. (<– Ask me how I know about that one.)

But that was the old light.

Now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have a new light.

Old and new light for Jehovah’s Witnesses

Here, we get into very specific Christianese. For the most part, you’ll really only see these terms in this particular flavor of the religion. It’s not like remnant, which has a general-but-important evangelical meaning and a very specific Jehovah’s Witnesses meaning.

(For Jehovah’s Witnesses, the remnant are the 144,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses who get to go to Heaven to rule over all the other Christians who must slum it eternally on Earth (archive) after Armageddon. They’re also the only people who actually get to partake of communion. Of particular and hilarious note, as of 2011 the organization revealed that it doesn’t keep track of the number of people (archive) claiming to be part of that 144k.)

The change we’re discussing involves what they call new light.

“Light” refers to the understanding of Jehovah’s Witnesses leaders. The concept apparently comes from Proverbs 4:18:

The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.

When these leaders realize that the denomination needs to change course, they call their old understanding “old light” and the new one “new light.” The implication here is that Jehovah, their god, provided this new light to them. It’s not that they were wrong before, of course. They can’t ever be wrong, because they’re always getting their marching orders from a perfect and infallible god. No, they were just operating under old light.

Out here in the regular outside world, normies might simply call this situation doing the best you can with what you know. Now that they’ve gotten new light, though, their understanding of their god’s desires has improved.

Interestingly, most online discussion of old/new light seems to occur among apostates and evangelicals, none of whom appear to think highly of the concepts. The concept appears to be so entrenched in the culture of Jehovah’s Witnesses that it doesn’t require much discussion there.

How ‘New Light’ changes even essential beliefs without pushback

Pope ‘Darth Cuddlebug’ Francis might do well to look to Jehovah’s Witnesses for tips on getting his rowdy American flocks to go along with the changes he needs to make to his ailing organization.

Jehovah’s Witnesses laypeople have been well-trained by now to leap onto whatever their Dear Leaders call “new light.” This stuff has been around almost from the very beginning of their group, which was founded in 1870. An 1880 Watchtower article describes the concepts. It also tells its readers:

We believe it is our duty and privilege to bring from the treasure house things both new and old. Matt. 13:52 . And the new truth must always be in harmony with the old truths.

Contrary to what that 1880 source tells us, though, often “new light” completely contradicts the old , as a 1994 Ministry Magazine reveals (archive):

Another instance in which JW [Jehovah’s Witnesses] leaders found new light that contradicted older teaching relates to the pyramids of Egypt. For about 40 years JWs taught that “the Great Pyramid [of Gizeh, Egypt]. .. commends itself to us as a work of God” and “God . . . placed the Great Pyramid” in Egypt. But soon after 1927 this stone “Witness” was dumped by the very leaders who had been endorsing it. They decreed that “those who have relied upon the pyramid . . . have been led away from God and from His service. … It is certain that the pyramid of Gizeh was not built by Jehovah God; nor was it built at His command. . . . It is more reasonable to conclude that the great pyramid . . . [was] built by the rulers of Egypt and under the direction of Satan .. . and . . . may be called Satan’s Bible, and not God’s stone witness . . . , [for] the Devil himself superintended the building of the pyramid.

New light happens frequently, though the flocks might not be fully aware of just how often till they start to question their faith. Here’s one ex-Jehovah’s Witness describing just how often it happens:

I was born in 1968. Baptized in 1984. Didn’t wake up until fall of 2011. How many frickin doctrinal changes did I actually suffer through, constantly having reality redefined. With each one, it’s a “sorry you were fooled into believing that old shit from us, here’s the new TRUTH on this matter.” Like: “blood fractions aren’t so bad now” Ugh OVER and OVER and OVER. This is the real long term JW experience. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me … like 300 times … shame on me. That’s how I summarize my 43 years in this cult” reddit/exJW

In some cases, new light completely changes essential beliefs and practices. Apparently, their Dear Leaders recently decided that yes, actually, it’ll be possible for heathens to repent and convert right up until the very ending of Armageddon. Now there’s no reason to convert any time soon, unless one simply wishes to avoid the rush.

The new light about witnessing just dropped

In today’s case, new light has changed the essential nature of being a Jehovah’s Witness.

For many, many years, evangelism was a requirement in this religion. Once laypeople got baptized, they became publishers. For the most part, publishers are the ones who bother normies at their homes.

Again, while publishers didn’t have formal quotas, they were expected to at least meet the national average doing this. Since nobody in leadership offered a hard-and-fast, black-and-white set of expectations, the flocks must have been constantly dancing on edge wondering how much was enough. Modesty standards work the same way in evangelicalism.

(See also: Modest is nottest.)

Meanwhile, the mother ship maintained strict rules about how publishers had to count their time spent on evangelism. They even had rules for those who were too sick or infirm to do the job. Evangelism, for Jehovah’s Witnesses, was literally a job—just one that didn’t pay them anything and never set concrete expectations of them.

Yes, some of them could certainly have faked their timesheets, but I’m sure the penalties were enormous to those caught doing it. Among other things, their much-lower consumption of religious books and tracts would have likely raised suspicion.

Well, that was the old light.

The new light has dawned.

Their requirements had been shrinking steadily over the years as it is, as comments to this February 2023 Reddit post reveal. But now, laypeople have no tracking requirements at all! According to AP News, their Dear Leaders have released the flocks from submitting tracking reports for witnessing.

Come meet the new light; it’s the same as the old light

This past October at one of their big meetings, the Governing Body (GB) of the religion announced the change. Now, instead of having human beings observing their tracking sheets, Jehovah’s Witnesses should be accountable only to Jehovah himself. They should still do the same stuff, just without formal tracking.

It sounds like a seriously good change for a super-authoritarian religious group, right?

Except not really.

The flocks will still have leaders watching over their reported progress. Those leaders just won’t have access to hard numbers in the form of those formerly-required timesheets. As one of the GB said at that big meeting:

“You will have to know the flock well,” [Samuel Herd] said. “Evaluating a congregation’s spiritual health or a brother’s qualifications to serve (in leadership positions such) as an elder or ministerial servant will not simply be a matter of computing averages, time spent in the ministry, literature placements and so forth.”

And later in the AP story, too, we find this note:

Removal of the hours requirement applies to “publishers,” or rank-and-file adherents involved in active ministry. They will now only need to file monthly reports saying whether they’ve conducted any evangelistic activity and Bible studies, without specifying hours.

Publishers still must submit monthly evangelism reports, too. It just won’t force them to write down exact time spent evangelizing. Instead, from now on they’ll just check a box on the report that indicates whether they spent any time on evangelism that month. If they conducted Bible studies at all that month, they will indicate how many in another box on the form.

All of these changes apply only to the laypeople, so for missionaries and other ministers—along with their wives in many cases—they’ll still be submitting timesheets with more exact information.

It sounds a lot like business as usual to me. Authoritarians aren’t thrilled with loosening their control over their followers. In this case, the GB isn’t really pursuing a whole new course. They’re just making it harder to quantify what their laypeople are doing in the field.

And that brings us to the main problem with this news: The traits of authoritarianism itself.

Authoritarians don’t ever loosen the reins of power for no reason

This change wasn’t made because Jehovah totally told the GB to do it. For that, there’d have to be a real Jehovah telling anybody anything. Instead, let’s draw on what we know about this religious group to arrive at a more reality-based answer.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are a very authoritarian group. Leaders hold absolute power over followers, with the hierarchy of power strictly observed. Followers have next to no power within the group, except for anything they manage to cobble together on an informal or sub-group basis. Not only that, but we know this is a typically dysfunctional authoritarian group: Its formal goals have been subverted, and now the group functions almost entirely as a conduit of power for its leaders.

We can know this because their ex-members frequently refer to the BITE model (Behavior, Information, Thought, Emotion) in describing their former groups and leaders. (Five years ago, Steven Hassan, who created this model, even showed up for a question-and-answer session on the subreddit run by ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses.) The BITE model precisely describes the dysfunctional authoritarianism that marks cults.

As a result of that group structure, the Jehovah’s Witnesses also have the same exact scandals going on in their group as any other dysfunctional authoritarian group has. Their guidelines for ministers apparently even include processes for reinstating ex-members who had been kicked out for sexually abusing children. Let’s hope their ministers ignore those guidelines and refuse readmission to such people, just as they seem to ignore the guidelines requiring sensitivity and tact when questioning laypeople caught having unapproved sex.

(See also: Why Jerry Falwell Jr CAN’T ‘be a good boy‘; A safe guess about Anona United Methodist Church.)

We know what didn’t cause this change of heart

When leaders in this kind of authoritarian group loosen their hold over their followers in any way, one of two things has occurred behind the scenes:

Some external force greater than themselves (the law, usually) compelled them to do it. They’re proactively protecting their own self-interest.

Dysfunctional authoritarian leaders—especially in religious settings—never loosen control just out of the goodness of their hearts, because they have almost none of that. Instead of goodness, we find only narcissism and self-interest in such people. Thus, relinquishing any amount of power represents an admission of weakness for them. As such, any such shift draws opportunistic attacks from all sides.

So something major must have happened with the Jehovah’s Witnesses to cause such a change.

Knowing all of this, we must ask what the real reason might be for this shift in reporting hours spent witnessing.

We know what it’s not. Now let’s ask what it is.

How evangelism timesheets get used in the culture of the Jehovah’s Witnesses

In past years, the leaders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses used their evangelism numbers to impress the flocks. These hours functioned much like the SBC’s ratio of baptisms per existing members (their baptism ratio). In each case, their metrics indicate the effectiveness of each respective denomination’s evangelism efforts.

Dysfunctional authoritarian leaders are focused almost entirely on gaining and protecting their personal power. Thus, it’s to their advantage to hold as much information as they can close to their vests. Flocks who don’t know information, especially information they need to correctly perform their roles in the group, are people who will lean more heavily on their leaders for any crumbs of feedback and coaching/mentoring they can get.

So when such leaders release information voluntarily, it’s done for the purpose of strengthening their own positions in the group. For instance, one “undercover elder” uploaded an announcement he photographed. Its writer used evangelism hours as part of a glowing evaluation of 2022’s metrics:

We are pleased to share encouraging highlights from the 2022 service year report of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide. Over the past service year, “Jehovah has done great things for us, and we are overjoyed”! (Ps. 126:3) For example, 1,501,797,703 hours were dedicated to the harvest work. This is a 5.5 percent increase from the previous service year. An average of 8,514,983 publishers shared in this vital work each month, which is an increase of 0.4 percent. An average of 1,465,202 expended themselves as regular pioneers each month – an 8.5 percent increase. Additionally, we are happy to report that 145,552 were baptized – an average of over 2,750 each week! “ANNOUNCEMENT, February 9, 2023” (image archive)

We see a similar use of statistics regarding Beach Reach, a hilariously bad annual evangelism effort from the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). It never provided much in the way of a return on investments. But its statistics weren’t too hideously bad at first, so the SBC happily included them in their Annual Reports.

How detailed timesheets might be backfiring right now for the GB

The leaders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses have claimed slight but steady growth for years. However, ex-members and other observers dispute that claim.

Lester Somrah, writing for AvoidJW.org, analyzes the denomination’s annual report, just as I do with those from the SBC. This year, he noticed a trend that the GB (archive) isn’t talking about much: Since 2017, their publishers have reported fewer and fewer evangelism hours!

In 2017, all evangelists reported 20.68 hours per month on average. That number was their peak. Almost immediately, it began falling. And it’s still falling. The pandemic, of course, only accelerated that decline. As of last year, it stood at 14.70 hours. Alas, the report doesn’t reveal how many of those evangelists were professionals, so to speak, and how many were laypeople publishers. Given that the timekeeping requirement still exists for the professionals, the drop in laypeople’s evangelism hours is likely really big.

Another statistic really puts this decline into perspective: The number of new publishers joining the denomination’s layperson evangelism brigade. That’s been declining steadily for over ten years. Around 2010-2011, that number hit its peak of 188,379. By this past year, it’d fallen to a shocking 14,658.

Attendance at meeting halls, or churches, also seems to be suffering since the pandemic. One ex-member estimates that about 60% of the flocks attend in person, 20% attends online and in person, and 20% are only attending through Zoom. Other ex-members share anecdotes of dramatically smaller crowds at both weekly meetings and big shindigs:

All I know is….Our District Conventions in the 90’s used to be held in 75 thousand seat US football stadiums. Now they are held at the local ASSembly Hall. Do with that information what you will. [u/dunkedinjonuts] In my big citi in europe conventions were held about ten years ago in a stadium for 25000 people. 1/3 empty seats regulary. So about 16000 JW attended. Last time the convention was held in a small stadium for 10000 people. It was full with 9000 JWs. This packed small stadium is a proof of increase in participation. 😜 🤪 🤯 [Bazzilator; a similar post contains even more dramatic signs of decline] “Overheard a conversation and have to share it with you. (self.exjw)”

So whatever those evangelism hours look like, they must be absolutely awful. Photos of half-empty meeting halls can be hand-waved away, but actual numbers are harder to ignore. Similarly, Beach Reach’s results have been bad enough in recent years to get them omitted from the SBC’s Annual Reports.

Here, though, laypeople’s evangelism hours must be so mind-bogglingly bad this year that the GB doesn’t even want to know what they are anymore.

Jehovah’s Witnesses want to be on the winning team

If hiding a source of certain abject humiliation was the motivation for changing course on timesheets, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least. It’s very clear that a big part of the image the Jehovah’s Witnesses wish to project is that of constant success in recruitment. Evangelicals get like that too, and I bet both groups like that image because it conveys implicit approval and blessings from their god.

Dysfunctional authoritarian followers might not have much access to power within their groups. But they do crave protection and an opportunity to climb the ranks of power under their Dear Leaders. A powerful leader is a magnetic draw for such followers. Such a leader must be in charge of a winning team, not a losing one!

(See also: Seeking the winning team’s banner.)

Nobody in a dysfunctional authoritarian group wants to be part of a losing team. Losing teams can’t protect themselves against interlopers and critics. They can’t win their fights. Their god doesn’t like them enough to coddle them anymore. Their power ebbs away with every new humiliation and loss of privilege.

And their enemies perk up at the scent of blood in the water.

Know this, though: Whatever criticism and mockery they’ve gotten—and will continue to get, no doubt—for making this timesheet recording change, it’s likely still far less than they’d have gotten had they continued gathering and releasing those numbers each year. None of the options available to them must look particularly good right now, so they’ve gone with the least awful one, that’s all.