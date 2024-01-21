Overview: Evangelicals continue to argue with each other about who should be on the Republican ballot for the next election: Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. Each camp has its own vehement opinion. Invoking divine authority to bolster one's claims is a long-beloved evangelical pastime. Here, it just makes them look ridiculous.

Conservative Christians definitely have firm opinions about Ron DeSantis. Unfortunately, those opinions vary quite a bit. Some love him. Others despise him and instead idolize Donald Trump. On social media, both groups invoke divine authority to bolster their claims about their respective political choice.

I’ve seen these Christians make this exact claim for years. In their end of Christianity, it’s a common argument tactic. Let me show you what the claim involves, why it’s made, and what it tells us about conservative Christians as a group in 2024.

The appeal to authority, defined

Conservative Christians are a restive lot. The group includes hardline Catholics, evangelicals, Mormons, and other such deeply authoritarian Christians—who all absolutely despised each other until very recently. But in their politics and culture-war stances, they are nearly identical and indistinguishable. Greedy opportunism brought them together when even Jesus’ direct demands for unity and brotherhood could not.

They’re alike in another way, too: Their argument tactics.

In debate and argument, an appeal to authority is a logical fallacy. In other words, its structure is simply invalid. It fails right out of the gate to support the arguer’s premise. Here’s how this fallacy goes most of the time:

Observation of some kind. A claim about the observation. Declaring that some authority figure agrees with this assertion. Therefore, assertion must be true.

If that authority figure even exists and agrees with the claim in question, the arguer offers no reason for us to take that agreement as a fact. The authority figure could be wrong, after all. We still need valid, objective support for the claim.

Somehow, conservative Christians missed that logic class. For decades, they’ve been using Jesus as a trump card (pun not intended). Everyone must agree with their quirky li’l take on culture wars and theology alike because Jesus agrees with them. So if others disagree, then they are disagreeing with Jesus Christ himself.

(Spoiler: There’s only one penalty for disagreeing with Jesus, and that’s Hell.)

And when it comes to politics, these Christians just can’t resist using their very favorite logical fallacy.

How the appeal to authority works with the DeSantis vs Trump squabble

Obviously, right now Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are battling for the Republican nomination for President. Both men run as Republicans. Both have experience in various forms of government. And both are absolutely shameless in their pandering to conservative Christians.

So we have Trump’s fanbase declaring that he is Jesus’ very own favorite hand-picked candidate, and the only one Jesus has designated. As Jesus’ very own candidate, only Trump can bring America back under conservative Christian control.

The person tweeting the following isn’t part of the squabble, just a good observer of it:

“This tracks the messaging that comes from his rally stages from pastors – that God has chosen Trump to battle the Deep State.”

Here, Ron Filipkowski refers to a campaign ad for Donald Trump. And oh boy, is there a story to be told here.

Back in 1978, radio star Paul Harvey wrote a speech called “So God Made a Farmer.” If you’re American, you’ve likely heard at least parts of it before. Here’s some of it:

And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God made a farmer. God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.” So God made a farmer. “I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle a calf and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild; somebody to call hogs, tame cantankerous machinery, come home hungry, have to wait lunch until his wife’s done feeding visiting ladies, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon — and mean it.” So God made a farmer. “So God Made a Farmer,” Paul Harvey. Transcript courtesy of American Rhetoric. (archive)

It’s a truly iconic speech, one that stirs the heart of any American who longs for a simpler, perhaps more rural and community focused life.

In 2012, Dodge used a recording of Harvey giving his speech for a Super Bowl ad about their pickup trucks.

Naturally, both DeSantis and Trump have riffed on this iconic speech.

When two candidates both want Jesus’ endorsement

Released in early November 2022, DeSantis’ ad tells us that on the 8th day, the Christian god “made a fighter.” DeSantis, naturally, is that very fighter.

“God wants Ron DeSantis to be Governor – Watch his ad!” Uploaded by FactPoint video on November 7, 2022.

Axios tells us that in a sparse 96 seconds, this ad manages to invoke the Christian god ten times. Among other assertions, this is what the ad claims the god of the entire universe did to rescue the tiny inhabitants of one country out of hundreds on one planet out of many millions from one galaxy out of billions:

“And on the eighth day,” a deep voice thunders, “God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a protector.’ So God made a fighter.” “God said: ‘I need somebody who will take the arrows, stand firm in the face of unrelenting attacks, look a mother in the eyes and tell her that her child will be in school.’ So God made a fighter.” “Ron DeSantis’ “God ad” invokes God 10 times in 96 seconds,” Axios, November 5, 2022 (archive)

About two weeks ago, Trump’s campaign posted “God Made Trump” to Trump’s official Truth Social account. This appalling video must be seen to be believed. In it, a deep male voice begins:

And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God gave us Trump. “GOD MADE TRUMP,” from Donald Trump’s official Truth Social account. January 5, 2024. (video archive)

The video has one of the Trump nepo babies suggesting that his dad “make America great again.” It concludes by promising that Trump will totally drill for oil (in National Parks, presumably) and magically “bring back American manufacturing and jobs” — all, of course, finished before “attending church on Sunday.”

DeSantis’ ad is a bad look. But this? This is ludicrous. Just a few years ago, Trump’s video would have been understood as truly scathing satire. The people who made it, the Dilley 300 Meme Team (archive), might have meant for it to be satire. They call themselves “Trump’s War Machine,” but that doesn’t mean anything these days. Whatever its creators intended, Trump’s team obviously took it as a serious effort that would help him win nomination and then election in 2024.

I couldn’t move on from this topic without mentioning the brilliant recent Lincoln Project riff on “God Made Trump.” Everyone, enjoy “God Made a Dictator.”

Conservative Christians and their tribalism on parade

These other Tweeters look like true believers in Trump. I checked their profiles to try to ensure they’re actual conservative Christians. I don’t think I ended up with any secret Trump operatives.

“Donald Won 99 Counties first time in history!! GOD BLESS AMERICA ! Nikki Haley is saying a vote for Trump is a Vote for BIDEN/TRUMP . . . she is CRAZY”

This next one is so excited about her idol winning the nomination that she’s completely forgotten all that boring stuff Jesus told her to do—like forgive anyone who offends her no matter how terrible the offense might have been:

“Grudges against anyone who has opposed Trump and attacked his supporters are forever. Sorry NOT sorry! . . . The future of our country is at stake and all these Trump haters just don’t learn! No Mercy!”

And this one’s so excited that she’s refusing to pray for her enemies’ health and family. That’ll show ’em! Sure, it’s completely hypocritical. But we’re talking about real life here, not a Jesus-flavored episode of The Care Bears.

“I felt something was not right! DeSantis got what he deserved. . . GOD BLESS & PROTECT TRUMP & FAMILY DEAR GOD. AMEN [slew of Christian cross emojis and praying hands emojis]”

Of course, Ron DeSantis has his own very excitable conservative Christian fans. This next one uses some interesting Christianese, “a servant’s heart.”

DeSantis puts Service above Trump’s ego. God Bless him for that [praying hands emoji]

Gov. Kim Reynolds: “We need somebody that has a servant’s heart, that believes in this country and the goodness of it, that believes it can be restored.”

One sees “a servant’s heart” most often in evangelicalism, There, it describes someone who consistently puts others’ needs ahead of their own (archive). Evangelicals love to imagine that their leaders are actually totally the loving and obedient servants of their followers. (In truth, few evangelical leaders are like that.) So in the above quote, Kim Reynolds dogwhistles to evangelicals, telling them that DeSantis is 100% one of them and will 100% do everything he can to regain evangelical control over America.

Our next guy mentions that “God Made Trump” ad. He does it to point out the arrogance of comparing oneself so closely to Jesus Christ, which DeSantis obviously would never, ever do—despite having done that strikingly-similar “God Made a Fighter” video in 2022.

“Once again for the hard of hearing…It’s not that God made Trump or DeSantis. He made all of us for His purpose. Trump’s video directly places him in the same place as Jesus when the video says that God called Trump “A shepherd to mankind who will never leave them or forsake them.” This is nearly word for word the Bible’s description of Jesus. DeSantis never places himself as God.”

An aside: Over at Truth Social, it’s wall-to-wall Trump slobber

I had to laugh when I ventured onto Truth Social. That’s Donald Trump’s very own social media platform. He started it when he got kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021 (archive). As you might imagine given that history, Truth Social’s users unanimously favor Trump. I saw zero DeSantis praise.

The evangelicals there make some truly incredible claims about their idol. Here, someone calls Trump “Gods David” and warns that “you can’t compete against God.”

I also found someone referring to some group as “Satanists.” It’s possible that the poster means liberals or Democrats. On Truth Social, nobody feels the need to elaborate further. If someone doesn’t already know who “all the right Satanists” are, they don’t belong on Truth Social in the first place.

Incidentally, I found that exact same “all the right Satanists” wording in a dozen other Truth Social posts. It’s possible that some or all of the accounts involved are astroturfed, which means they might be run by Trump’s own election team pretending to be regular people.

I didn’t check Telegram because I don’t have an account there. But I don’t expect it to look much different from Truth Social, given the alt-right underpinnings of the place. Interestingly, Facebook didn’t contain much evangelical Trump or DeSantis virtue signaling at all, at least that I could find. No, the real fun is found on Twitter.

Why conservative Christians use the appeal to authority so often

Long ago when I was Pentecostal, I noticed that my peers and churchmates often stated that Jesus himself had ordered them to do this-or-that. It didn’t matter if we were talking about starting a Jiffy Lube in Nebraska, becoming a long-term missionary to some Southeast Asian country that the aspiring missionary couldn’t even identify on a map, marrying a particular person, or jockeying for a more powerful position on the church choir.

Every single time, the person wanting to do the thing claimed that Jesus had ordered them to do it.

Really, Jesus sure had a lot of opinions about who should have been doing what! Sure, he didn’t want to fix congenital deformities, juvenile cancer, partner violence, global starvation and poverty, or terminal diseases. But if you just wanted someone to command that you propose to the prettiest, sweetest girl in your church, Jesus was 100% your guy!

Evangelicals in particular understand that “because I want to do the thing” isn’t enough in their tribe. Their leaders teach that if Jesus isn’t behind the effort, it will fail without doubt or questions.

The thing might still fail even with Jesus’ endorsement, of course. Jesus is a real dillweed that way! But if the thing doesn’t work out, the failure can be blamed on humans doing the thing wrong. Somehow.

What happens when DeSantis and Trump fans can’t win through appeals to authority

If one evangelical claims that Jesus told them to try out for the high school football team, and another is trying out for the same position and claiming the same exact thing, evangelicals in general have a problem, however.

Some years back, a good number of prospective Republican candidates found themselves in this exact situation (archive). A half dozen prospective candidates for the 2016 Republican nomination all claimed that Jesus had told them to run for office. Every one of them told conservative Christian voters about the depth of their faith in Jesus and their rock-solid convictions. In 2015, this blatant pandering and virtue signaling went to ridiculous lengths:

[Carly] Fiorina was more subdued, saying her faith was once “a little abstract” since “I came to think of God as a CEO of a big enterprise. He was in charge, but he couldn’t possibly know every little detail.” But, she told the faithful, she later discovered that “each one of us can have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.” “God knows what’s going on in our lives,” she said, “and that personal relationship saw me through many hard times.” “6 Republican 2016 Hopefuls Woo Faithful At Texas Megachurch,” CBS, October 18, 2015 (archive)

That article tells us that even Rick Santorum, a hardline Catholic, played the game that day by declaring himself an “evangelical Catholic.”

Obviously, however, only one person would secure the party’s nomination to run for President.

So had Jesus deliberately set the rest of the candidates to fail miserably for laughs? Or—and I know this might sound nutty—were these candidates falsely claiming divine endorsement just to make themselves sound more legitimate than the rest?

Trump and DeSantis keep trying to out-Jesus each other

Now, of course, the DeSantis team is trying to figure out what to do next. Trump won the recent Iowa caucus by a considerable amount. Various people are trying to blame various other people for the loss, while also alienating more potential allies in Republican politics.

What I’m not hearing is a reckoning with how Trump’s fanbase feels about him. He’s not just a politician to them. To them, he’s America’s literal savior. He’s the only one who can possibly right America’s rapidly-sinking star-spangled ship.

It’s going to be very hard for DeSantis to win over evangelicals in particular after they sounded Jewish shofar horns to celebrate Trump’s 2016 victory. They’ve declared since 2016 that Jesus specially sent King Cyrus (of Isaiah 45 fame) back to Earth, reincarnating him as Donald Trump for the express purpose of getting America back under evangelical control.

According to Washington Post (archive), evangelical leaders are still leaning hard on that kind of rhetoric. And why not? After the King Cyrus talk really got started, Trump’s share of white evangelical voters rose from 77% in 2016 to 84% in 2020.

I’m not sure any Republicans could ford such a river, but I do know DeSantis sure can’t

In addition to running a shockingly-inept nomination campaign, DeSantis hasn’t done much to establish himself as any particular reincarnated Old Testament figures arriving right at conservative Christians’ hour of greatest need.

Nor have I heard him daring to offer the sorts of over-the-top promises Trump spews nonstop to his rabid fanbase (archive).

That may be one of the biggest differences between the two men.

DeSantis tries to make himself sound like a humble Christian serving Americans because Jesus wants it that way. Trump, by contrast, acts like a temporarily deposed God-Emperor who wants his throne back right this minute.

Clearly, conservative Christians vastly prefer to identify with Trump’s God-Emperor act than with DeSantis’ more public-servant-like demeanor.

Even though they’re not the only voters in the Republican party, conservative Christians are still the biggest and most dependable bloc of Republican voters around. So expect the candidates’ pandering to get even worse between here and the final run-up to the Republican nomination.