Overview: Pope Francis finally made a direct attack on one of his major critics in the extremist, hardliner faction of Catholicism—US Cardinal Raymond Burke. And the timing is no coincidence.

Last week, the Catholic Christ-o-sphere was abuzz with news of Pope Francis punishing a cardinal (archive) for criticizing him and his plans for the ailing organization. It wasn’t that big a punishment, but it didn’t need to be. It sent a direct message. Alas, it looks like the hardliners in that organization have spent too long dealing with Pope Francis’ indirect attacks to understand exactly what’s going on here.

Situation Report: What Pope Francis did this time

Last week, the news broke that Pope Francis held a meeting (archive) with the heads of the offices of the Roman Curia at which he canceled Cardinal Raymond Burke’s subsidy for an apartment in Rome, along with his salary as a retired cardinal.

Burke is one of the leaders in the largely American hardliner Catholic faction that opposes Francis for (it seems) literally everything Francis says and does. So it’s little surprise that La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana (“The New Daily Compass”) first reported the news, according to Franciscan Media (archive).

This Rome-based newspaper is very sympathetic to the hardliners. In early October, they even sponsored a conference called “The Synodal Babel” that was sharply critical of the Pope’s current efforts to unify Catholic teachings and moral positions in meetings called synods (archive). Raymond Burke featured prominently (archive) in that conference. Given that he’s been one of the Pope’s leading critics for many years (archive), that’s not surprising either.

The writer of that article in Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, Riccardo Cascioli, even claimed that Francis called Burke “my enemy” during the meeting—a claim Francis himself later vehemently denied.

However, it is clear that Francis made his decision because of Burke’s ongoing criticism. Someone who attended the meeting summarized it:

“[Francis] didn’t see why he should continue to subsidize Burke attacking him and the church,” and the pope thought “he seemed to have plenty of money from America,” a person who spoke to Pope Francis later told Catholic News Service. “Pope planning to withdraw Cardinal Burke’s Vatican salary, sources say.” Franciscan Media, November 30, 2023 (archive)

The matter seems simple enough. Any employee in the real world who disses their boss enough can expect to face the same treatment. And despite its religious trappings, Catholicism operates like a secular business more than anything else—just without almost any of the legal rules governing secular businesses.

(Related: Catholicism is a business, and Cardinal Wuerl knows it.)

How religious hardliners wreck literally everything

Catholicism is teetering on the brink of a schism, thanks largely to American hardliners in the organization.

These hardliners loved Pope Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict XVI (archive) for his take-no-prisoners stances against…well, everybody who wasn’t a fervent adherent of Catholicism’s swivel-eyed, downright-insectoid level of ultra-authoritarian-but-scientific-sounding cruelty and strictness.

Benedict had been right up American hardliners’ alley. Francis, however, sounded to them like Benedict’s polar opposite. He’s entirely too kind to the people hardliners hate and consider their inferiors in every way. He’s making Catholicism entirely too palatable to those people! So they wasted little time in deciding that Francis had to go.

For these hardliners, Francis has become the proverbial bitch eatin’ crackers (BEC). At this point, anything he does, even just eating crackers, offends them to rage. And it does so on a primal, fundamental level that they really can’t help.

Not even Jesus’ direct commands matter to hardliners now—if they ever did. Francis’ continued existence as Catholicism’s currently reigning god-emperor enrages them to blithering fury each and every day that it continues.

Sidebar: Where on Earth did all these hardliner Catholics even come from?

For years, now I’ve privately suspected Catholic hardliners are either strongly influenced by or converted from American Calvinism. A 1998 source calls Calvinist Protestants the “greatest foes” of Catholic apologists (archive) and theorizes that the conversion of such Protestants has become a major goal of theirs. By then, I’d already noticed that Catholic converts tended to be the weirdest extremists I’d ever met in the religion. I didn’t know much about Calvinists back then, though!

So that 1998 source might be right. Indeed, an awful lot of formerly-Calvinist Catholic converts seem to float around in the Christ-o-sphere:

Forums run by both Calvinists and Catholics also seem to see this direction of the flow of believers. Some Christians even fully acknowledge Calvinism’s indelible debt to medieval Catholic theologians (archive), even if they don’t realize that literally any Christian opinion (archive), most especially their own, can be destroyed by the work of other Christians holding competing beliefs.

That said, Calvinists’ hardliner beliefs compete with those of Catholic hardliners for sheer authoritarianism and abject cruelty. Indeed, Christians from each group talk and behave almost identically. And both hold nearly identical culture-war positions.

Since this flavor of Protestantism largely attracts evangelicals from America, Catholic hardliners will naturally be a more generally American crowd. Raymond Burke, for example, hails from Wisconsin.

Pope Francis’ ongoing but understated feud against Catholic hardliners

For years now, Francis has recognized that the hardliner contingent needs to be definitively handled. But I don’t call him “Darth Cuddlebug” for nothing. He has a distinctly understated, almost passive-aggressive way of dealing with his enemies in Catholicism.

After a hardliner bishop barred Nancy Pelosi (archive) from taking communion in June 2022, Pope Francis not only had a private meeting with her, but he also implicitly cleared her for this all-important Catholic ritual. The hardliners were not amused.

They were especially unamused because this particular fight was one they’d been staging for almost two decades by then.

Back in 2004, Raymond Burke tried the same partisan stunt (archive). At the time, Benedict was still Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger under a visibly declining Pope John Paul II (archive), with a year to go before he would himself be wearing the funny white hat. Being a shrewd political schemer, though, Ratzinger used Burke’s stunt to cement a permanent alliance with the newly recognized faction of Catholic hardliners.

Once bought, those hardliners stayed bought, I must say; they’ve offered Ratzinger only the most glowing of praises ever since.

They’re staging this fight for a reason.

Despite being fairly Johnny-come-lately, this faction is enduringly pissed off about the various decisions made during Vatican II (archive). And that comes as a huge cultural surprise to me, since I was raised Catholic. My family contained what I regarded until adulthood as the usual, expected, and customary heaping helping of priests and nuns—all loyal to and extremely respectful toward Pope John Paul II. For instance, my extended family generally maintained old-school Catholic year-long Friday fasts from meat, which Vatican II had declared necessary only during Lent. But they never badmouthed the decision to change that rule, nor those who observed the new one. Fasting was simply what they did on Fridays.

This hardliner faction wants Vatican II reversed. They view it (possibly correctly) as the source of the softening-up of Catholic hardliner positions. They’re already very angry about Pope Francis refusing to do what they want.

But Francis refused their demands in a really softball, behind-the-scenes way. That style of rejection only angered them more.

Pope Francis finally takes a directly confrontational position

In today’s story, Pope Francis erased Cardinal Raymond Burke’s retirement perks: Monthly pay plus a Vatican-paid apartment in Rome. That, along with describing him as someone who attacks both his own papal authority and that of the mother ship, represents the most direct attack Francis has waged on Burke.

(The apartment stipend was USD$5500/month. Here’s a breakdown of what apartments cost in Rome. This was an extremely, one might even say stupendously generous perk.)

Just a couple of weeks earlier, Francis waged a similarly direct attack on another fierce critic, Bishop Joseph Strickland. Until then, Strickland ruled over the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. This diocese comprises a huge chunk of NE Texas.

In a tweet/Xeet last May (archive), Strickland made a barely-there acknowledgment of Pope Francis’ legitimacy as Pope before directly asserting that he was “undermining the Deposit of Faith.” The “Deposit of Faith” means the entire body of Catholic “sacred tradition” (archive) along with its official doctrinal take on the Bible. So yes, Strickland attacked Francis’ legitimacy as Pope, but in the most dishonest and mealy-mouthed, cowardly way possible.

Tweet/Xeet from May 12, 2023, ex-Bishop Joseph Strickland’s account. I guess he’ll need to make a new @ for himself now that he’s not ‘BishStrickland” anymore.

Of course, Strickland’s done a whole lot of things to oppose Pope Francis (archive). He’s bought into COVID-19 conspiracy claims, allied with a former US Ambassador to the Vatican who was openly demanding Francis resign, and more.

But when Pope Francis’ agents, shortly before this firing, suggested that Strickland voluntarily resign his post, he refused. And he refused because while Benedict was pope, Strickland had made him a promise to stay a bishop forever an’ ever an’ EVER.

Francis clearly remembered that diss. His official reason for “relieving” Strickland of his duties turned out to be the bishop’s insistence on conducting weekly services, or “Mass,” only in Latin—a major rallying cry of the hardliners. In 2021, Francis quashed the notion for good (archive).

Direct action against bishops can be difficult to arrange

Just by way of comparison, Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika was found to have mishandled CSA in his diocese (archive) this past June. He resigned rather than face a formal firing from the Vatican.

Resignation, for upper-level Catholic leaders, represents a huge sign of defeat. It takes a lot of pressure to get them there.

And authoritarians, particularly the dysfunctional, power-obsessed kind we find in Christianity, do not ever admit defeat when they sense a potential victory—even if it exists only in the far future.

So naturally, Strickland refused to do that, forcing Pope Francis to act more directly.

And now, Cardinal Raymond Burke expresses similar defiance. One Catholic blog wrote in response to this more direct course of action:

The question most Catholics have in response to the decision of Pope Francis to remove the Vatican privileges of Cardinal Raymond Burke will not be, “why did he do this?” but “what on earth took him so long?” The Pope is an astonishingly patient man, and he loves to give people second chances. “What Pope Francis said about Cardinal Burke.” Where Peter Is, 2023 (archive)

But that last bit rings false. The Pope’s response to the hardliners has little to do with his innate patience or his desire to “give people second chances.”

It more likely has to do with the nature of power in the Catholic Church.

A guy mishandling CSA has no hope of future victory.

Hardliners, by contrast, clearly sense that maybe someday they’ll have one. Quitting now means not being there to enjoy the spoils of victory when it finally arrives.

But Pope Francis understands the nature of his power. It boasts a centuries-long pedigree. It has withstood many, many attacks from many, many hopefuls. Its meaningful allies still number in the thousands. Heck, its largely meaningless allies still number in the many hundreds of millions. Its lifespan stretches back incomprehensibly far—and is incomprehensibly vast (archive).

This kind of power is alien to anything Catholic hardliners can imagine. Not even the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the biggest American Protestant denomination, can imagine anything like it, much less hold anything like it.

With that power at his disposal, Pope Francis can easily defeat a few thousand American whackadoos with serious delusions of right-wing grandeur. That he waited this long to act decisively only speaks volumes about how boorish and power-hungry his foes are.

Proper Catholic leaders would have realized 20 years ago that they were already defeated, rather than taxing everyone’s patience with this doomed farce for years to come.