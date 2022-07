Reading Time: < 1 minute

When asked if they approve of the 1962 SCOTUS ruling that teachers and school officials should not lead prayers in public schools 84% of religious nonbelievers approved. This is more than any other religious affiliation but not unusual for non-Christians.

Christians are far more likely to approve of teachers being allowed to lead classroom prayer.

As with many related surveys, Jewish opinion is far more in sync with that of nonbelievers than with other religions.