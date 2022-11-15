The latest project from the mind and heart of Anthony Pinn launches this week at OnlySky.
Pinn Drop with Anthony Pinn is a podcast celebrating human creativity in the broadest sense—the urge to create something that didn’t exist before, whether a book or visual art, music or dance, a new community or a social movement.
Anthony Pinn brings an extraordinary range of accomplishments to this project. He earned a Master of Divinity and PhD in the study of religion from Harvard University before leaving religion and becoming a major figure in African American humanism. He is currently the Agnes Cullen Arnold Professor of Humanities and professor of religion at Rice University and author/editor of more than 35 books.
In 2021, he was inducted into the American Academy of Art and Sciences.
Anthony’s guests in Season 1 include:
- Sasha Sagan, author of For Small Creatures Such as We
- Modern art curator Valerie Cassel Oliver
- Historian and author of Liberal Religion and Race in America Chris Cameron
- Filmmaker Jeremiah Camara, author of Holy Lockdown: Does the Church Limit Black Progress?
- Visual artist Jamal Cyrus
- Hip hop activist and journalist Harry Allen
- Visual artist Angelbert Metoyer
- Counselor Candace Gorham, author of The Ebony Exodus Project
- Philip Reed-Butler, a theologian specializing in the implications of artificial intelligence
- And sociologist, author, and professor of secular studies Phil Zuckerman
Subscribe to Pinn Drop with Anthony Pinn at Apple, Google, Amazon, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.