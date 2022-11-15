Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest project from the mind and heart of Anthony Pinn launches this week at OnlySky.

Pinn Drop with Anthony Pinn is a podcast celebrating human creativity in the broadest sense—the urge to create something that didn’t exist before, whether a book or visual art, music or dance, a new community or a social movement.

Anthony Pinn brings an extraordinary range of accomplishments to this project. He earned a Master of Divinity and PhD in the study of religion from Harvard University before leaving religion and becoming a major figure in African American humanism. He is currently the Agnes Cullen Arnold Professor of Humanities and professor of religion at Rice University and author/editor of more than 35 books.

In 2021, he was inducted into the American Academy of Art and Sciences.

Anthony’s guests in Season 1 include:

