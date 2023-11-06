Reading Time: 4 minutes

A powerful country was brutally attacked by a radical Islamic faction that found its way around the country’s security. The treatment of Palestinians was cited as one of the major motivations for the attack, in which thousands of innocent civilians died.

The targeted nation was usually the subject of mixed opinion worldwide. But in the wake of this crime against innocent civilians, an unprecedented level of global empathy and support coalesced around it. It was a rare moment in which the country could have leveraged the power of a global coalition to find and dismantle the organization that perpetrated the crime and bring the individuals who were responsible to justice.

Instead, it launched an overwhelming military offensive in which tens of thousands of innocent Muslim civilians died, most with no connection to the attack. In the wake of that indiscriminate act of collective punishment and further breaches of international law, global empathy evaporated.

The country waved away the civilian deaths as unfortunate but necessary, claiming they were hiding the terrorists who had engineered the original attack on innocent civilians—which, in the wake of a far greater attack on innocent civilians, was now fading from global memory and empathy.

That was the US after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In the weeks between the attacks and the opening of the US-led assault on Afghanistan, President Bush repeatedly invoked the United States’s “right to defend itself,” and I wrote an op-ed for a major secular site suggesting that the United States not squander the rare moment of global support in an act of visceral revenge. I said it would take countless innocent lives, give rise to new insurgencies, and ultimately fail to achieve its objective.

In the rally-round-the-flag atmosphere of late September 2001, I was furiously eviscerated for the piece. In one message after another, I was informed that “America has a right to defend itself,” always presented as a binary choice between doing nothing and allowing everything.

[For trivia buffs: The moment was squandered, global support did collapse, countless innocent lives were taken, and ISIS rose from the ashes of al-Qaeda.]

An echo of history

It’s hard to avoid hearing an echo in the current conflict in Israel and Palestine.

The October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians was an act of collective punishment. Rather than targeting the government and military, it killed innocent people. With a few clear exceptions, world empathy quickly rallied to Israel’s side. Restraint in that moment could have leveraged the power of a global coalition to find and dismantle the organization that perpetrated the crime and bring the individuals who were responsible to justice.

That was never going to happen. As RAND Corporation political scientist Raphael Cohen recently suggested to NPR, the politics of powerful nations after an attack makes the retributive slaughter of innocents impossible to resist:

Just like it would be inconceivable for then-President Bush and the United States government not to do something in a big way after 9/11, I think it would be extraordinarily hard for the Israelis to do the same here in Gaza. The political calculus is such that they have to go in, regardless of the consequences. “Mistakes made in the wake of 9/11 could serve as cautionary tales for Israel,” NPR October 23, 2023

The explosions are so decisive, so good for domestic politics, especially on the right.

Diplomat and director of Yale’s International Leadership Center Emma Sky noted that the consequence of the massive counterpunch is predictable: “The response to [9/11] led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. It led to the US violating human rights, and it did huge damage to America’s reputation in the world.”

Whatever tenuous claim the US previously held on moral leadership crumbled under grotesque human rights abuses cloaked in euphemism, from “extraordinary rendition” (state-sponsored kidnapping and transport of foreign nationals to a third country where they are held without charge or trial, many to this day) to “enhanced interrogation techniques” (torture). Critics of these violations of international law, many against innocent civilians, were referred to images of towers collapsing with Barber’s Adagio playing and “America has the right to defend itself” scrolling in the chyron.

Unlike 9/11, the evaporation of support for Israel has been asymmetric. While popular opinion worldwide has swung hard against both the ongoing treatment of Palestinians and Israel’s counteroffensive (for which support is falling rapidly even among Israelis), Western governments worldwide remain steadfast supporters of Israel’s actions, claiming that (wait for it) Israel has a right to defend itself.

Jewish writer Jonathan Ofir echoes many prominent Jewish voices condemning this carte blanche: “That is a green light for Israel to carry out a much larger massacre than the one they were revenging,” he recently told Al Jazeera. “Israel claims Jews as its national asset, and it weaponizes us, as Jews…That claim, in turn, makes [us] the human shields of the state as it assaults Palestinians.”

US civilians were the original victims of 9/11, collectively punished for the policies of their government. After the US launched its retributive wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and its human rights violations at Gitmo and elsewhere, multiple further attacks against US civilians cited those as motivation, including the Ft. Hood shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Benghazi consulate attack, and dozens of kidnappings, shootings, and bombings against US diplomats, contractors, and civilians.

Now Jews worldwide, regardless of their views on or connection to the current situation, are bearing the brunt of a rise in anti-Jewish hate in the wake of Israel’s retributive war. This violence against uninvolved Jewish civilians is collective punishment, no less than the Hamas attack on October 7 and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza. Muslims in many countries are also experiencing collective punishment, up to and including murder.

If all of these acts were perpetrated by conventional forces, all would represent violations of Article 33 of the Geneva Conventions. But unlike the Hamas and IDF attacks, the current punishment of Jews and Muslims around the world is not carried out by conventional forces. If protocols drafted for conventional forces can’t even stop war crimes by conventional forces, they have no hope against the stochastic terrorism of the individual and the mob.