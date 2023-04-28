Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you know me at all, it’s probably from my published words. They make up my permanent record, if there is such a thing, which there isn’t.

Let me start over.

Before releasing a sentence into the wild, I spend time alone in a room with it. I’m doing that right now. Even if a podcast or a talk of mine sounds like it’s off the cuff, it never is. Before I let those words off the property, we did time together.

I’ve seen how much that process improves things. There was wet clay, then work, then a pot. You get to see the pot.

Years ago when I taught music history, I described the difference between Mozart’s process as a composer and Beethoven’s. The movie Amadeus was accurate in that respect: Mozart really did write like he was taking dictation. The first draft was often the final draft. Nuts.

Beethoven’s Sketchbooks, of which nearly 10,000 pages survive, show a very different process. At the top of a given page is a melody that can only be described as Scheiße. Below that is a Verbesserung (improvement), or in some cases a Verschlimmbesserung (an attempt to improve something that only makes it worse). Both are generally crossed off in a rage.

From the sketch for Symphony No. 5. Courtesy Staatsbibliothek Berlin

At the end of the page, after many transformations, is something like the unsurpassable slow movement theme of the Pathétique.

I know some Mozarts, people whose first thought is unimprovable. They’re great at parties. They ace interviews. I doubt they ever think back on what they said, but if they did, I picture them re-enacting the Nailed It Kid.

Not me. I’m Beethoven, in process if not product. So if you know me, you know the thing at the end of all that crossing out.

If you like the words of mine that you’ve read or heard, I don’t want to meet you. It’s nothing personal. It’s just that the gap between the top line of the Sketchbook page and the bottom line is a lot—and I’d rather not see you register that in real time.

I’m not saying my published words are spun gold, but they are much better than they started out. They have research and forethought in them that my unedited first blurt does not. And as I’ve traveled around the country engaging in small- and large-talk with thousands of people who invited me because of the bottom lines of my Sketchbook pages, I’ve seen that look many, many times, the look that says, Oh.

I’ve spent ridiculous amounts of time replaying things I’ve said when on the spot, and rending my garments over them, and offering up revisions to the aether. But in the past few years, I’ve come to accept it. The final product is often Really Quite Good™ if you don’t mind my saying so. In Zoom meetings, I’ve learned to answer direct questions with, “Lemme think about that.” Fifteen minutes later, if you’ll give me time to sketch, and cross out in a rage, I’ll have something Really Quite Good™. You’ll see.

If I’m describing you, I want to hear it in the comments. And know that I know that you revised your comment six times.